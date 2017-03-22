Retention Guru launches in China

This press release was provided by the Retention Guru. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Leading health club retention expert, Dr. Paul Bedford, has launched his concept, Retention Guru, in China.

Retention Guru China will run four training academies a year, two in Beijing and two in Shanghai, with plans to roll out to other cities in 2019. The first academy will take place in June.

“Presenting to Chinese operators in the autumn of 2016 gave me a better understanding of their market,” said Bedford, who is author of the world’s largest retention study, One Million Strong - an analysis of more than one million member records in North America. “The health club concept is relatively new to Chinese culture. Even though the market is still developing they are already experiencing challenges in keeping their customers, and are looking for support and assistance in managing membership renewals and retention.

“The country’s technical expertise in terms of member retention is very limited and Retention Guru China will enable operators to come together for three-day training academies where they can learn tricks of the trade that have seen other facilities more than double their memberships.”

More than 270 people attended the official launch, which took take place in Asia’s tallest building, the Shanghai Tower, at IWF Shanghai 2017, a FIBO-style event. The launch consisted of two theory sessions and a question and answer session, where the Bedford and the Chinese operators discussed retention and looked at case studies of successful businesses in other parts of the world and the issues those businesses focus on.

The Retention Academies will be hosted by Active Lifestyle, a Chinese equipment distributor working with partners such as Life Fitness, Star Trac, Bosu and TRX to support the local market.