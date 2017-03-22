Club Industry
Home > News Central > Retention Guru launches in China

Retention Guru launches in China

Mar 22, 2017

This press release was provided by the Retention Guru. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Leading health club retention expert, Dr. Paul Bedford, has launched his concept, Retention Guru, in China.

Retention Guru China will run four training academies a year, two in Beijing and two in Shanghai, with plans to roll out to other cities in 2019.  The first academy will take place in June.

“Presenting to Chinese operators in the autumn of 2016 gave me a better understanding of their market,” said Bedford, who is author of the world’s largest retention study, One Million Strong - an analysis of more than one million member records in North America.  “The health club concept is relatively new to Chinese culture.  Even though the market is still developing they are already experiencing challenges in keeping their customers, and are looking for support and assistance in managing membership renewals and retention.

“The country’s technical expertise in terms of member retention is very limited and Retention Guru China will enable operators to come together for three-day training academies where they can learn tricks of the trade that have seen other facilities more than double their memberships.”

More than 270 people attended the official launch, which took take place in Asia’s tallest building, the Shanghai Tower, at IWF Shanghai 2017, a FIBO-style event.  The launch consisted of two theory sessions and a question and answer session, where the Bedford and the Chinese operators discussed retention and looked at case studies of successful businesses in other parts of the world and the issues those businesses focus on.

The Retention Academies will be hosted by Active Lifestyle, a Chinese equipment distributor working with partners such as Life Fitness, Star Trac, Bosu and TRX to support the local market.

Related Articles
Master Class Videos
Apr 21, 2014
Video

Preview: Close More Sales by Using Three Concepts and the Four-Chain Link 2

Use this plan to inform, inspire and persuade so you can close more membership sales....More
More
Trends

Learn more by reading our stories about these industry topics:

Management

Nutrition/Weight Loss

Sales/Marketing

Technology

Training/Group Exercise

Wellness

Commentaries and Blogs
Find Out How to Overcome Fears and Become a Better Leader in Club Industry's 2017 Keynotes
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 1 week ago
in Behind the Scenes
'Biggest Loser' Trainer Bob Harper Recovering from Heart Attack
by Anthony Dominic
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Watch for a New Look on Club Industry's Website, Coming Soon
by Pamela Kufahl
Posted 3 weeks ago
in Behind the Scenes
Connect With Us
Subscribe to Our Newsletters

Instagram

eLearning

Increase your leadership skills in these online sessions. CEUs/CECs available.

More
Clubindustry.com
Copyright © 2017 Penton