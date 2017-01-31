Renovations, Enhancements and New Build Out on Deck for SoCal Goldâ€™s Gyms

This press release was provided by Gold's Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Los Angeles, CA (January XX, 2016)— For local residents, Gold’s Gym SoCal is undergoing renovations in order to offer members the best fitness experience possible. The gym model that revolutionized fitness continues to evolve and follow their approach on new fitness by having the latest in cardio, strength training equipment, as well as the most dynamic group exercise programs including Zumba, yoga, group cycling, mixed martial arts, muscle endurance training, and Pilates.

Under the leadership of franchise owners and brothers, Angel and Willy Banos (owners of 16 Gold’s Gyms from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Santa Ana Counties), millions of dollars of improvements have and will be implemented at select clubs. At Gold’s Gym, you’ll find an energetic, supportive environment full of all kinds of people who are committed to achieving their goals.

According to Willy Banos, the improvements will meet the discerning interests of consumers who are drawn to niche fitness programs, yet seek exercise diversity and amenities, like showers and childcare. “At our Gold’s Gym we want to offer the studio feel and camaraderie, without the studio price,” said Banos. “We are bringing in state-of-the-art exercise equipment, enlisting premier trainers from various disciplines, upgrading our amenities and offerings, all while keeping our prices value-focused and competitive. Truly, it’s a win, win, win for our members.”

The Hollywood facility saw 2.5 million dollars in updates last October in order to ensure the upmost quality for new and existing members. During the five months of renovations, the club received all new flooring, cardio equipment with personal viewing screens, a new cycling room, juice bar, outdoor seating, parking structure and more.

“Our members have been delighted with the renovations we’ve made to the Hollywood location,” says Angel Banos. “As one of the top performing franchisees, we are dedicated to raising the bar for the Gold’s Gym experience and developing, evolving our facilities to exceed our members expectations.”

The Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) club will be undergoing a 1 million dollar renovation project starting March 2017. This renovation will include a 3,000 feet expansion to the cardio area, a functional training area, remodeled bathrooms, new retail area, free parking, and a new training area.

The newest Anaheim location is set to open this August. Members can expect to find top of the line equipment, spa areas, group training, outdoor pool, kid’s club, ample parking, and more impressive amenities. Memberships are available for presale this February.

Three Santa Barbara-area clubs, procured in October, are currently undergoing $2 million in renovations, which include new locker rooms, new flooring, new group fitness programs, upgraded equipment and a Gold’s Gym retail center.

Starting at the first of the year, all of the SoCal Gold’s Gym facilities will feature the Gold’s Gym Challenge, a 12-week body transformation contest exclusively available to Gold’s Gym members.

Gold’s Gym is pleased to offer these new and improved amenities and facilities to our SoCal members. Gold’s Gym strives to make a positive impact on people’s lives through its passion for fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and we believe that begins by creating a positive and encouraging environment for our members. For more information visit www.goldsgymsocal.com.

