Quantify Fitness, Home of the 10 Minute per Week Workout, Celebrates Grand Opening in Nashville, Offers Two-Week Free Trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Music City now have a smarter, simpler, more effective option for getting fit: The Quantify Fitness (https://quantifyfitness.com/) "smart-gym" provides a focused and individualized workout that delivers measurable results and benefits in just 10 minutes per week. And, for a limited time, new clients can take advantage of a free, two-week trial and see these results for themselves.

"At Quantify Fitness, we believe in exercising smarter, not harder," says Founder Josh Jarrett. "The key is sustainability and our focus is on improving health, regardless of age or fitness level, by removing the biggest obstacle to exercise, which is lack of time. The bottom line is that it's not necessary to spend hours sweating in a traditional gym. Anyone can improve their physical health in just 10 minutes a week, no gimmick, with the help of our state-of-the-art technology and research backed methods."

The centerpiece of that technology is ARX exercise equipment, which can accommodate any user's level of strength or mobility and provide perfect resistance. The ARX workout consists of three multi-joint movements designed to activate all the major muscle groups. Built-in software provides motivation and feedback, as well as tracking progress over time. Even total beginners can see almost immediate results.

Quantify Fitness is ideal for busy adults who have struggled to carve out several hours each week for the gym or personal training. Jarrett and his team can help people of any fitness level see measurable results, build strength, increase muscle and bone density, lose fat, improve balance and posture, and experience fewer aches and pains. Best of all, this "smarter, not harder" approach is safe, fast and effective with virtually zero risk of overtraining.

Since soft opening in July 2016, Quantify Fitness has received numerous positive reviews from clients, many of whom were skeptical at first. "What a great workout!" exclaimed Rachel S. "It felt like I spent 45 minutes in a High Intensity Interval Training class, but I was in and out in 16 minutes. Josh is very patient and informed, which was great because I had a lot of questions. The machines are awesome and I can easily work it into my pretty crazy schedule." Carey J. added that the Quantify Fitness workout is a "really great way to stay fit with a busy lifestyle."

Other services available at Quantify Fitness include personal training and an infrared sauna. One-on-one personal training programs are tailored to the needs of each individual and include infrared sauna sessions, which penetrate and stimulate the body at the cellular level while helping shrink stubborn belly fat.

Soon, Quantify Fitness will offer neuro-feedback brain training to improve mental clarity and performance. Jarrett also intends to open additional locations to meet the growing demand.

About Quantify Fitness

Quantify Fitness opened in July 2016. The founder and CEO (Chief Exercise Officer), Josh Jarrett, is a National Strength & Conditioning Association Certified Personal Trainer (NSCA-CPT), a Certified Bulletproof Coach, a Certified NeurOptimal Brain Trainer, and a Health, Fitness, and Technology Geek. Josh also has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry where he is responsible for sophisticated data analytics. With his extensive analytics background, Josh and his wife Jessica designed Quantify Fitness to help clients objectively and realistically achieve their health and fitness goals by reaching a state of high performance, resilience, and vibrant health.