Precision Nutrition Signs on as ClubConnect Education Partner

Feb 15, 2017

This press release was provided by ClubConnect. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(February 13, 2017) San Diego, CA— ClubConnect is pleased to announce that Precision Nutrition has signed on as a ClubConnect Education Partner, solidifying its commitment to health club education. Through ClubConnect’s advanced health club platform, Precision Nutrition has included expert resources for thousands of fitness professionals to learn cutting-edge nutrition and behavior change information with the click of a button.

Now health clubs that use the ClubConnect software will get access to Precision Nutrition's high-quality nutrition information found in the "Resources" section of their ClubConnect site.  Fitness professionals at over 4,500 health clubs will now have unlimited access to Precision Nutrition’s best in class content. In addition to Precision Nutrition, other world-class education companies including EXOS, Gray Institute, MYZONE, ACSM, and TRX have partnered with ClubConnect to deliver their industry-leading education.

“For years, ClubConnect has been leading the way in software solutions for health and fitness clubs around the world,” said John Berardi, PhD, CSCS, and co-founder of Precision Nutrition. “That's why I'm so excited to share our exclusive Precision Nutrition content with ClubConnect members. Helping to level up the knowledge and skills of professionals across the industry is extremely important to me. With this relationship, I think we're going to make a real difference.”

Jason Davis, President of ClubConnect (an Inspire360 company), said “Precision Nutrition is seen as the leader in the nutrition and health coaching space. I’m thrilled that they have put their education onto ClubConnect so that fitness professionals at over 4,500 locations will have 24/7 access to their top-notch education.”

About Inspire360

Inspire360 is dedicated to providing inspired software that is fanatically focused on helping health clubs and organizations in the fitness and wellness industry achieve remarkable things. Originally developed under IDEA Health & Fitness Association, the company builds on decades of experience in the health and fitness industry to deliver world-class software to educate fitness professionals and enhance profits for health clubs. Its two flagship products, ClubConnect and CoursePlus, are used by some of the most respected names in fitness, like the American College of Sports Medicine, EXOS, Lifetime Fitness, and Gold's Gym. For more information, visit www.inspire360inc.com.

