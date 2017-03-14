Power Plate, Industry Leader in Whole Body Vibration, Joins AFS

This press release was provided by AFS. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, NORTHBROOK, IL, March 7, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of industry leader Power Plate to its membership and sponsorship ranks.

Power Plate is the world’s leader in whole body vibration technology and helps users prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Power Plate to AFS,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “They bring the concept of whole body vibration and its programming and profit potential, something that has been missing in our offerings until now. We’re very excited to work with them.”

“There’s great potential for boutique studios and whole body vibration training,” said Lee Hillman, Power Plate CEO. “Power Plate brings fantastic revenue per square foot, programming, and brand differentiation – all important components to studio success.”

Power Plate has been linked to a wide range of health and wellness benefits, from strength, balance, flexibility and weight loss to improved circulation, pain reduction, detoxification, stress alleviation, and even reduction in the appearance of cellulite.

Along with delivering great performance for individuals and fitness facilities, doctors in nearly 100 countries use Power Plate to help their patients live life to the fullest. Decades of research have shown that whole body vibration can effectively treat symptoms of conditions ranging from multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and cystic fibrosis, to diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis and locomotive syndromes brought about by aging.

More information on Power Plate, a division of Performance Health Systems, can be found at powerplate.com/.

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com