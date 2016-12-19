Planet Fitness and Its Franchisees Raise More Than $1 Million for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and STOMP Out Bullying to Support Anti-Bullying, Pro-Kindness Initiatives for Teens

This press release was provided by Planet Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEWINGTON, N.H., Dec. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness announced today that together with its franchisees, more than $1 million was raised for its Judgement Free Generation™ partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and STOMP Out Bullying™, as a result of the Company's November membership sale. The Judgement Free Generation is Planet Fitness' philanthropic initiative designed to combat the judgement and bullying faced by today's youth by creating a culture of kindness and encouragement.

From November 9 through November 16, Planet Fitness invited everyone to take part in the effort to end bullying. New members had the opportunity to join any Planet Fitness club and 100% of their enrollment fee was donated to the cause. In addition, existing Planet Fitness members could donate $1 and write their name on a paper pinup which was displayed at the front desks of Planet Fitness clubs throughout the country.

"We are committed to eliminating judgement in our clubs, but we also believe it is critical to spread a culture of kindness and encouragement in our communities and to kids everywhere," said Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness' Chief Executive Officer. "With 91% of teens believing we lack kindness in the way we treat one another*, we know that now, more than ever, we need to come together to support this important cause. I am extremely proud of the collective effort of our franchisees and our members for their support. Planet Fitness will continue to find ways to support a more inclusive generation of kids and teens, and we are proud of what The Judgement Free Generation has accomplished in its inaugural year."

Since The Judgement Free Generation's launch in March 2016, anti-bullying tools and resources created by STOMP Out Bullying™ have been made available to the more than 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. Additionally, Planet Fitness has funded trainings for Boys & Girls Clubs youth development staff in collaboration with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence to help create positive, judgement free environments that will help kids and teens thrive. The Company has also launched the first of a series of mini Judgement Free Zones, which are welcoming gym spaces in local Boys & Girls Clubs.

"Our partnership with Planet Fitness, and our alliance with STOMP Out Bullying and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, gives Boys & Girls Clubs the critical resources needed to recognize, address and combat bullying experienced by our teen members," said Jennifer Bateman, vice president of health, wellness and gender equality at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Social and emotional well-being is an essential component to one's overall health and wellness. The Judgement Free Generation is ensuring that our teens have what they need to put them on the path to a great future."

Ross Ellis, Founder and CEO, STOMP Out Bullying said, "We must continue emphasizing the importance of kindness, which is critical to youth character development. Our thanks to Planet Fitness for their generosity and partnering with us to strengthen our message."

Planet Fitness has been a proud champion of encouraging people to be "judgement free," inviting members to come work out as they are, without fear of being criticized or judged. With more than 1,200 locations nationwide, each location's walls provide inspirational messages of encouragement such as "You Belong" and "No Critics."

*STOMP Out Bullying, 2016

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2016, Planet Fitness had more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,200 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (GreatFutures.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,200 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people annually through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun, friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.

STOMP Out Bullying™

STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is recognized as the most influential anti-bullying organization in the country. It focuses on reducing and preventing bullying, cyberbullying, sexting and other digital abuse, educating against homophobia, racism and hatred, decreasing school absenteeism, and deterring violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online, providing help for those in need and at risk of suicide, raising awareness, peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. Learn more at www.STOMPOutBullying.org, Facebook and Twitter.