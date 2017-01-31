Philip Stein Announces New Brand Ambassador

This press release was provided by Philip Stein. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Philip Stein has teamed up with Track & Field Olympic gold medalist and World Champion, Christian Taylor. Effective immediately, the 26-year-old professional athlete will represent the wellness lifestyle company. Together, Christian and Philip Stein will raise awareness of how Natural Frequency Technology helps wearers improve their focus, quality of sleep, reduce stress levels, enhance performance and experience overall well-being on and off the field.

Christian learned about Philip Stein from another Olympic athlete and first used the Natural Frequency Technology to help manage his post Olympic stress. He has since become deeply passionate about the brand's signature Natural Frequency Technology and has committed to appear at store openings and wear the brand’s technology during competitions.

“It really is the only wearable that goes beyond the numbers, said Christian. “Well-being is experienced by each one of us differently, and I find that with Philip Stein, there’s no reason to not feel balanced daily.”

Whether it is an athlete training and looking for a natural competitive edge, someone dealing with the stress of everyday life or having difficulty sleeping, Philip Stein’s Natural Frequency Technology can help you feel the power within.

“I can honestly say that it’s changed my life,” said Christian. “The Horizon Sport enhances performance while training, while the everyday Active Watch helps me feel less stressed as I go about my day. The nighttime Sleep Bracelet is what truly made me a believer – whether I get 10 hours of sleep or 4, it’s the quality of sleep that significantly improves when wearing a Philip Stein. I can’t go to bed without it,” explained Christian on his experience with the product line.

“We’re thrilled for Christian to be a part of the Philip Stein team. He has truly benefited from our Natural Frequency Technology and appreciates how it works,” said Will Stein, founder of Philip Stein.

Each Philip Stein piece is the perfect marriage of luxurious design and incredible technology. A clear example that responsible luxury is luxury with a purpose, they are available online and throughout watch and jewelry stores nationwide. For more information, or to find a retailer near you, visit philipstein.com.