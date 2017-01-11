Peloton Launches its First Commercial Bike, Bringing an Immersive Fitness Experience Beyond the Home

This press release was provided by Peloton. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton today announced its new commercial platform and with it, the first-ever bike designed for commercial environments, now on display for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV from January 5-8, 2017. The commercial-grade bike addresses a growing desire to bring Peloton to more people in more places. Touted as the tech company revolutionizing the fitness industry, Peloton introduces the commercial-grade bike, its second product offering, as the next step in transforming the way people work out. The new bike gives consumers access to the same great Peloton experience now in hotels and resorts, residential fitness centers, country clubs, hospitals and universities across the country.

For the first time, Peloton puts fitness at the fingertips of a much larger audience with the launch of its new business, making it easier than ever before to get the best workout no matter where you are. The new bike will first be offered exclusively to commercial partners and will become available nationwide in Spring 2017.

Also at CES, Peloton announced a partnership with Fitbit, the leader in the connected health and fitness market. Peloton ride metrics can now sync directly to the Fitbit® app, making it easier for you to see the impact your ride has on your day and view a more complete picture of your overall health and fitness.

Workouts that Work for You

Since its inception, Peloton has promised to deliver the best workout to people on their own time, in their own space. Over the last two years, members of the Peloton community have voiced their desire for uninterrupted access to Peloton, starting within their home and beyond. With strong consumer demand, Peloton set out to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to more people, in more places, and commercial outlets are in turn seeing the value of the Peloton bike. Urban Outfitters Offices, the Newport Beach Country Club and the Westin Chicago River North were among the early adopters who purchased Peloton bikes for their indoor cycling employees and guests, and are among a much larger group who independently placed Peloton bikes in their multi-use spaces.

Seeing the demand for bikes in commercial environments, Peloton created an entirely new bike and software platform uniquely designed for multi-user spaces.

"The launch of this new category for Peloton is truly a reaction to the demand of our dedicated rider community," said John Foley, co-founder and CEO of Peloton. "Our community of riders love the experience so much that they want to engage with our products and our content wherever they go. Whether that's traveling to a hotel, going to their fitness club, or at their office gym, our riders want to continue enjoying the Peloton experience wherever they are. Launching this new commercial-grade bike with specialized hardware and software made perfect sense as the next step in the Peloton journey."

Immersive Fitness Experience Anytime, Anywhere

The commercial-grade bike's features work together to create an optimal multi-user experience:

Enhanced software that accommodates multiple riders and allows for easy account creation for new users

that accommodates multiple riders and allows for easy account creation for new users Premium construction that is designed for the rigors of a professional studio & can endure years of heavy riding maintenance-free

that is designed for the rigors of a professional studio & can endure years of heavy riding maintenance-free Quick, easy adjustability allowing you to switch between multiple users

allowing you to switch between multiple users Larger range of user sizes with soft-grip, pull pin height adjustment controls and hybrid/dual-sided pedals

with soft-grip, pull pin height adjustment controls and hybrid/dual-sided pedals Laser cut steel frame that has been re-engineered for maximum comfort and stability, and the new Peloton Drive™ which allows for the most efficient power transfer and most accurate power measurement

that has been re-engineered for maximum comfort and stability, and the new Peloton Drive™ which allows for the most efficient power transfer and most accurate power measurement Commercial-grade warranty for years of maintenance support

World-class Fitness Content

The new bike combines new commercial-grade hardware and software with the best-in-class elements of the original Peloton bike:

Live and on-demand classes that allow you to receive instructor feedback and choose the workout that you want, when you want, with 12 daily live rides and 4000+ on-demand rides

that allow you to receive instructor feedback and choose the workout that you want, when you want, with 12 daily live rides and 4000+ on-demand rides Motivating real-time leaderboard that lets you compete against riders across the country and hold yourself and each other accountable.

that lets you compete against riders across the country and hold yourself and each other accountable. 22-inch high-definition, sweat-proof touchscreen that fully immerses you in every class, bringing the power of studio fitness to your home.

that fully immerses you in every class, bringing the power of studio fitness to your home. In-depth performance metrics including heart rate, Output (KJ), Cadence (RPM) & Resistance that allow you to push yourself in every ride.

Now Works with Fitbit

All Peloton riders – at home and in the commercial setting – can connect their account to Fitbit, offering a new way to ensure every mile you ride counts towards your overall health and fitness goals. Launching this week, you will be able to log each Peloton ride as an exercise in the Fitbit app, where you can view your ride summary including name of ride and instructor, length of ride, distance ridden and calories burned.

Peloton at CES 2017

Peloton offers the very best of technology and fitness, connecting riders to world-class workouts 24/7. Visit the Peloton booth to see the never-before-seen commercial-grade bike and meet the Peloton team including Founder + CEO John Foley & Instructors Robin Arzon & Alex Toussaint - Tech West: Sands Expo at the Venetian, Level 2, #44325.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is revolutionizing the fitness industry by merging high-design with modern technology to provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. With instant access to classes, performance tracking metrics and a motivating real-time leaderboard, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected-experience that makes every workout both efficient and addicting. By merging hardware, software, and content, Peloton creates the most unique, efficient and addicting workout experience on the market. Peloton is sold online and in their growing number of showrooms across the country. For more information, visit: www.pelotoncycle.com.