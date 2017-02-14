Peloton Appoints William Lynch as President

This press release was provided by Peloton. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEW YORK, February 9, 2017 — Peloton, the tech company revolutionizing the fitness industry, has announced the appointment of William Lynch as President, effective today.

Lynch joins Peloton after an industrious career managing some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive consumer technology companies. As the CEO of Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS), Lynch transformed the bookseller into the leading retailer of content, digital media and reading devices. He oversaw the creation of the critically acclaimed NOOK devices and software and brought it to the consumer market, and also introduced many other award-winning devices, including the world’s first Android color tablet and the touch eReader. During his tenure, his team grew Nook sales to over $1 billion in revenues in 3 years, achieving a strong share of the U.S. eBook and digital magazine market. Prior to Barnes & Noble Inc., Lynch held executive positions at IAC, HSNi and Palm Computing, and most recently served as CEO at Savant Systems, an innovator in smart home technology.

As President of Peloton, Lynch will be responsible for helping the company scale its business and expand into new categories and markets. Lynch will manage all aspects of Peloton’s operations including sales, marketing, content, hardware, software and supply chain management, and will work closely with Peloton's CEO and Founder, John Foley, on all strategy, finance and legal matters.

“William is one of the most impressive leaders and operators I have ever had the pleasure of working with,” said Foley. “I know him. I trust him. I have seen him scale massive businesses, especially while we worked together at Barnes & Noble Inc. Beyond that, his extensive experience is unique, rare and perfect for Peloton: he deeply understands vertically-integrated ecosystems, multi-channel marketing including retail stores, hard-core technology environments, elevated consumer products brands, spirited tech-start-up cultures and running large publicly-traded companies.”

“I’ve been following Peloton since its inception, and am thoroughly impressed with how the company and John, have successfully created an entirely new category to the fitness experience, by bringing the power and motivation of a group class to the privacy and convenience of people’s homes,” said Lynch. "The unique selling proposition of Peloton is unmatched in the marketplace, confirmed by incredible consumer reactions to the products. I’m extremely excited to be joining Peloton as it continues to be a tech pioneer and company to be reckoned with."

In his new role, Lynch will be based out of the company's headquarters in New York City.

###

ABOUT WILLIAM LYNCH

William Lynch Is a media, ecommerce and technology executive with a track record of driving innovation and fast growth. He has served as CEO of Savant, CEO of Barnes & Noble Inc., and was previously President of BN.com. William graduated from The University of Texas (Austin) with a degree in Economics and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and has three children, Lily, Jack and Charlotte, with his wife Nicole.

ABOUT PELOTON

Founded in 2012, Peloton is revolutionizing the fitness industry by merging high-design with modern technology to provide access to live and on-demand fitness group classes led by elite NYC instructors. With instant access to classes, performance tracking metrics and a motivating real-time leaderboard, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially connected-experience that makes every workout both efficient and addicting. By merging hardware, software, and content, Peloton creates the most unique, efficient and addicting workout experience on the market. Peloton is sold online and in their growing number of showrooms across the country. For more information, visit: www.pelotoncycle.com.