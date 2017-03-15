Orangetheory Fitness More Than Doubles Donation Goal To Help Find A Cure For ALS

This press release was provided by Orangetheory. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Top Fitness Franchise Raises More Than $2 Million In Two Weeks for Augie's Quest During First Brand-Wide Fundraising Campaign -

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangetheory® Fitness, the scientifically backed and fast-growing fitness franchise, today announced it raised more than $2 million in two weeks for Augie's Quest, a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease. Orangetheory Fitness more than doubled its original goal of raising $1 million thanks to the support of its franchisees, coaches, studio staff and more than 430,000 members nationwide. The company's first national fundraiser, named the #IBurnForALS campaign, took place from Feb. 20 to March 5. During the two-week period, more than 620 Orangetheory Fitness studios around the country encouraged members to donate money to support Orangetheory's quest. The #IBurnForALS campaign is the largest in-club fundraiser and largest single year campaign since the inception of Augie's Quest 12 years ago.

"We have been blown away by the generosity of our members and are extremely proud to be able to donate $2,085,305 to Augie's Quest to aid the fight against ALS," said Dave Long, co-founder and chief executive officer of Orangetheory Fitness. "ALS is not an incurable disease; it's an underfunded one, and with this contribution, we hope to change that."

Augie's Quest was co-founded by Augie Nieto and his wife, Lynne. Nieto is known for his role in shaping today's fitness world as the co-founder and CEO of Life Fitness, Lifecycle and Octane Fitness. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and has been dedicated to finding treatments and cures for the disease ever since through events, partnerships and fundraising activities around the globe. Augie's Quest directly funds the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's foremost drug discovery center focused solely on finding a cure for ALS. The Institute's innovative science and cutting edge approach has resulted in the identification of AT-1501, a promising treatment for ALS. ALS TDI also pioneered the ALS Precision Medicine Program, the world's premier program and partnership with ALS patients to discover additional potential treatments.

"I'm incredibly inspired by the Orangetheory members and non-members alike who came together to contribute to the wildly successful #IBurnForALS campaign," said Nieto, the Chief Inspiration Officer for Augie's Quest and Chairman of the Board for the ALS Therapy Development Institute. "This campaign could not have come at a more critical time for ALS research. Thanks to Orangetheory Fitness, I am confident that we will reach our ultimate goal to support those awaiting treatment and find a cure."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a disorder that affects the function of nerves and muscles. More than 6,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. The life expectancy of a person with ALS averages two to five years from the time of diagnosis; however, there is evidence that people with ALS are living longer, at least partially due to clinical management interventions, riluzole and other compounds and drugs under investigation.

Orangetheory Fitness launched its first studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in March 2010, and has transformed into one of the world's top fitness franchises, with more than 620 studios in 45 states and 12 countries. The 60-minute, five zone heart-rate monitored interval training concept has helped tens of thousands of members lose weight, get toned and meet their overall fitness goals in a short amount of time. The fitness franchise is on track to have 900 open studios in 2017.

