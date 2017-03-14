Octane FitnessÂ® Adds to Commercial Zero RunnerÂ® Line and Debuts the AirdyneXâ„¢ Bike

This press release was provided by Nautilus Inc. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

VANCOUVER, Wash. – March 7, 2017 – Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, announced that Octane Fitness is introducing its second commercial Zero Runner®, the ZR7000, along with the new Octane AirdyneX™ air resistance bike at Booth #1001 during the International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Convention and Trade Show taking place in Los Angeles from March 8-11.

“Based on the incredible popularity of the Zero Runner, we are excited to extend this product category to even more fitness facilities with the ZR7000,” said Tim Porth, Vice President Product Development and Marketing at Octane Fitness. “And as part of our commitment to continually growing the zero-impact category, we have repurposed the winning technology of the Airdyne® Pro bike to produce the Octane AirdyneX for fitness facilities worldwide.”

Zero Impact

Octane’s exclusive Zero Runner machine differs from a treadmill and offers a more comfortable way to walk, jog or run by minimizing repetitive, stressful impact. Independent hip and knee joints on the Zero Runner enable exercisers to replicate their natural strides, up to 58 inches, at their own pace. With stride tracing technology (smart console only), users also can monitor their stride throughout workouts for consistent, proper form.

The new ZR7000 has many of the same features and capabilities as the higher-end ZR8000, but is a value option for commercial health clubs and fitness centers that want to offer this cutting-edge new modality to their members.

Exercisers can choose from several programs, including interval training, distance and calorie goals and Octane’s exclusive CROSS CiRCUIT® routine, which combines intervals on the Zero Runner with strength and stretching exercises off the machine. Fitness professionals also can use the CROSS CiRCUIT program for individual training sessions or small group training.

The ZR7000 can be equipped with either a smart or standard console. The smart console has a 10-inch LCD touchscreen, internet browser (Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections are standard), streaming videos and music; the standard console has an LED display with dedicated workout buttons.

Both consoles include mobile device charging, phone/tablet docking stations, ANT+ compatibility and asset management. For additional entertainment options, each console also can be upgraded with a personal viewing screen or 900 MHz wireless receiver.

Without a motor, belt or deck, the Zero Runner does not incur the high costs of treadmill maintenance and service, thereby providing savings to fitness centers. The ZR7000 is priced beginning at $7199 MSRP and will be available in the third quarter of 2017. For more information, visit www.zerorunner.com.

AirdyneX Addition

As part of the Nautilus family of brands, Octane Fitness adapted the iconic Airdyne Pro bike for commercial use. The new Octane AirdyneX bike is ideal for functional training areas, small group training or personal training sessions. This total-body bike features a 26-blade performance fan and a responsive, single-stage belt drive, yielding virtually unlimited resistance and maximum efficiency, with the exerciser’s power converted to intensity.

MultiGrip handlebars provide various positions for the hands, and anti-slip foot pegs facilitate exclusive upper-body work.

With a user-defined pace and resistance, the AirdyneX accommodates beginners to athletes. High-intensity interval training programs include 20/10 interval, 30/90 interval and custom routines, where exercisers can challenge themselves to bury the needle on the console tachometer.

Calibration technology ensures precise power output data, and the self-powered AirdyneX boasts Octane’s trademark durability, with heavy-duty construction and a moisture-repellant frame.

The AirdyneX will be available in fall 2017 for $1499 MSRP. For more information, visit www.airdynex.com.

