NSPF Releases Advanced Service Technician

Colorado Springs, COLORADO, February 22, 2017 - The National Swimming Pool FoundationⓇ (NSPFⓇ) is pleased to introduce a comprehensive blended training program to the aquatic industry: Advance Service Technician™ Course. The NSPF product development team has been hard at work to create a 45-60 hour blended online and in-class course that provides knowledge on equipment installation, maintenance, repair, and more.

The Advanced Service Technician™ Course is designed to deliver the required knowledge and skills to pool and spa service professionals. The student will gain an ASTCM Certification once the seven online courses are completed, a classroom session is attended, and the student passes the certification exam.

The following are the Advanced Service Technician™ online courses:

● Introduction

● Fundamentals

● Management

● Managing Risk

● Workplace Safety

● Routine Maintenance

● Installation & Repair

The Advanced Service Technician™ blended course has the opportunity to revolutionize the aquatic industry. It provides everything a residential pool and spa professional would need to know in one convenient package, from customer service to installation and repair.

NSPF has partnered with the Northeast Spa & Pool Association (NESPA) to deliver this new training program to NESPA members in the northeastern region of the US. “The AST certification is exactly what we needed in the northeast as it gives all of our industry members an alternative certification, which is a prerequisite for our Service Contractors Licenses in Connecticut and New York,” began Lawrence Caniglia, Executive Director of NESPA. “It is a wonderful opportunity for industry members who prefer to learn in an online format while still offering a day of in-person learning in the blended program.”

Students can also receive IACET CEUs for all courses with the Advanced Service Technician™ online program and classroom course. To learn more about how to earn an ASTCM certification, please email service@nspf.org or call 719-540-9119.

