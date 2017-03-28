Nine-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

This press release was provided by SFIA. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Silver Spring, MD, March 21, 2017 – In recognition of a lifetime commitment to promoting healthy active lifestyles, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), today announces Carl Lewis as its 2017 National Health Through Fitness Day Lifetime Achievement award recipient.

“Having such a heralded athlete receive this award this year is very special because we’re so close to passing the PHIT Act,” said Tom Cove, SFIA President & CEO. “Carl as an athlete has reached incredible heights, and with that comes a big demand on this time, and his commitment to come year to year speaks volumes about his commitment to promoting healthy active lifestyles.”

As an activist for family, youth, education, wellness and fitness, Lewis has established the Carl Lewis Foundation, supports multiple charities including ‘Best Buddies’ organization, the Wendy Marx Foundation and many youth fitness groups.

"I'm going to really cherish this award," said Lewis. "I was inspired to come to my first National Health Through Fitness Day in 2004 after seeing first hand through my youth organization the deterioration of physical education in public schools. Now if we can get everyone to understand how important the PHIT Act is, we're all going to benefit in the long run."

Nike will be sponsoring Lewis as he participates in the 18th Annual SFIA National Health Through Fitness Day on March 22nd where he will meet with legislators to advocate for sports and active lifestyle policies, specifically the Personal Health Investment Today (PHIT) Act. The nine-time Olympic gold medalist has previously attended this marquee sports industry event in 2004, 2015 and 2016.

SFIA President & CEO Tom Cove and 2017 National Health Through Fitness Day Honorary Chairman Herschel Walker presented Lewis this recognition during the 2017 National Health Through Fitness Day Awards Reception.

To join the conversation, visit the PHIT Act online hub. Use #PHITDay17 and @TheSFIA on Twitter to show your support for the PHIT Act.

About Sports and Fitness Industry Association: The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the #1 source for sport and fitness research, is the leading global trade association of manufacturers, retailers, and marketers in the sports products and fitness industry. SFIA seeks to promote sports and fitness participation as well as industry vitality through research, thought leadership, public affairs, industry affairs, and member services. For more information, please visit http://www.sfia.org.