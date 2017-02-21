New Nature-Inspired Flooring Collection Released by Mats Inc.

This press release was provided by Mats Inc. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

February 16, 2017—Commercial flooring leader Mats Inc. launches the newest addition to the Panorama Living Color resilient rubber collection: Hummingbird.

The Hummingbird mini collection features eight colors that combine vibrant hues of green and yellow with deep royal tones of blue and purple. The line delivers contemporary aesthetics with the functionality of resilient rubber tile flooring, including extreme durability, easy maintenance and acoustical properties, making it the ideal flooring solution for demanding commercial environments.

The new Hummingbird colors complete the Panorama Living Color collection which consists of five nature-inspired color lines: Fresh Fig, Great Horned Owl, Winter Forest, Monument Valley, and Sandy Beach. With a total offering of 42 options, Panorama rubber tile provides neutral and dynamic palettes that can be used individually or mixed to create stunning interior spaces. Panorama flooring includes a variety of options such as thicknesses ranging from 4mm-12mm, glue-down or interlocking tile formats and custom color creation.

“Carpet is a traditional solution to style and comfort in commercial environments,” said JoAnn Durette, Vice President of Marketing at Mats Inc., “Panorama Living Color provides specifiers and interior designers with an alternative to carpet and the additional benefits of wear performance, non-allergenic properties, sound insulation and the easy to clean attributes of resilient flooring.”

Panorama is non-vulcanized and non-laminated homogeneous color rubber tiles, made with 100% post-consumer recycled rubber and EPDM rubber granules that are bound using a proprietary curing process that provides superior elasticity and long-term durability. For the greatest quality and uniformity control, the rubber tiles are produced in a block form and then sliced with precision using computerized numerically controlled water-based equipment. Panorama rubber tiles can easily be installed with the interlocking-edge construction without adhesive or with straight edge tiles in glue-down applications. The collection delivers carpet-like style and comfort with the wear performance, non-allergenic characteristics and easy-to-clean benefits of resilient flooring.

Panorama provides the most colorful flooring opportunities for the environments most important to our everyday lives, work, education and retail.

About Mats Inc.

Founded in 1971, Mats Inc. is a privately held business headquartered in Massachusetts with additional distribution facilities in Georgia and sales offices throughout the United States. With award-winning product designs, deep stocking levels, and world-class service, Mats Inc. has delivered quality commercial matting and flooring solutions for more than 45 years. For more information about Mats Inc., visit www.matsinc.com.