New Full-Line Catalog Details Site Furnishings and Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Princeton, ON – Paris Site Furnishings and Outdoor Fitness presents their full line of site furnishings and outdoor fitness equipment in a new, 68-page, full-color catalog. This comprehensive offering details the company’s extensive line-up of benches, waste & recycling receptacles, bike racks, bollards, planters, picnic tables, shade furnishings, sports field equipment, and outdoor fitness equipment. It is available in-print by request, or online at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.peml.com_resource_PEML-5FCatalogue-5F2016-5FFullBook-5Fweb.pdf&d=DwIFAw&c=H98lxvesFHsl1ZPcztRg4g&r=aDTAy2Te62F9Gjodp864Mjd94nna5c5Z7PbiKZtGWWY&m=qprEA83kLWD3lVukyGnhZ0EA_I6xcNY2WfFADCrTaXo&s=aGi45zgamyfF8p1JvbH2So5qfUI1vibtIDBvyWC4wWE&e= . Available as standard products, or customized to include company name and logo or other messaging to suit particular customer requirements. Paris products are ideal for parks, streetscapes, green spaces, schools and universities, landscape architecture environments, transit facilities, sporting and corporate settings, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores, or wherever comfortable, durable site furnishings are desired.

Manufactured in Princeton, ON using quality materials that are then rust-proofed and powder coated to desired colors while providing protection against the elements. Products are available factory direct or through distributors and dealers throughout North America.

About Paris Site Furnishings and Outdoor Fitness Equipment

Paris Site Furnishings and Outdoor Fitness manufactures a broad range of aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, functional and durable site furnishings. Their benches, waste and recycling receptacles, picnic tables, shade structures, planters, bollards, and bike racks, are available in varied materials including steel, hardwood, aluminum, and recycled plastic. In addition to standard products and designs, custom designs are available to suit any need. Whether custom or standard, Paris Site Furnishings create lasting impressions within parks, streetscapes, schools and universities, retail or corporate environments, public venues, transit facilities, sports venues, green spaces, and more. In addition to site furnishings, they manufacture a full line of outdoor fitness equipment, providing a revolutionary way to exercise outdoors. All products are manufactured with a combination of modern technology and personal craftsmanship, using the finest materials and adhering to strict standards. For further information, visit www.PEML.com, call (800) 387-6318, or write to them at Paris Site Furnishings and Outdoor Exercise Equipment, 259 Third Concession Road, Princeton, Ontario, Canada, N0J 1V0, or contact them via e-mail at sales@peml.com.