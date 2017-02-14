New Ecore Collection Elevates Traditional Fitness Surface Offering

This press release was provided by Ecore. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Lancaster, PA (February 8, 2017) – Ecore, a company that transforms reclaimed waste into unique performance surfacing, is proud to announce the launch of its new Elevate Collection, a group of surfaces designed to meet every need of a traditional fitness environment.

“Elevate raises the bar, and continues the evolution of Ecore Athletic into a comprehensive supplier of performance surfaces in sports and fitness applications,” said Bo Barber, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Ecore. “This Ecore Athletic collection offers a variety of tailored solutions, from resilient and soft surfaces to specialty slip-resistant surfacing.

The Elevate Collection is comprised of 5 surfaces. Bounce 2 is a vinyl surface with a wood-grain or concrete look that is fusion bonded to a performance backing and is available in rolls. Roster features a unique, non-woven surface that looks like carpet and is also fusion bonded to a performance backing. Available in interlocking tiles, Roster does not require any adhesive. Spectator is a 2.5mm luxury vinyl tile offered in high-end wood and texture visuals and is available in planks and tiles. The two safety floors available in this collection are manufactured by Polyflor and are available in rolls. Frictional is a 2mm vinyl safety floor with an enhanced coefficient of friction to prevent falls, while Aqueous is a 2mm vinyl safety floor designed for continually wet areas where people are barefoot.

To learn more about Ecore Athletic’s Elevate Collection visit: www.ecoreathletic.com.

About Ecore:

Since 1871, Ecore has been transforming reclaimed waste into performance surfaces that make people’s lives better. What started with simple cork closures has evolved into a diverse portfolio of products solving complex problems in applications ranging from playgrounds, weight rooms, and turf fields to hospitals, hotels, and retail environments. Ecore is driven everyday by a simple question, “Can a floor do more?” YES. At Ecore, we create products based on the simple notion that floors should elevate beyond current expectations. Ecore’s energy is focused on the interaction between people and the surface. As a result, we engineer performance well beyond industry standards related to acoustics, ergonomics, and safety. Harvesting the unique power from a myriad of waste streams, Ecore creates products that align–substantial force reduction with a balanced amount of energy return to create dynamic surfaces that are catered to the individual and the application.

Ecore serves the athletic, fitness, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, multi-family, education, and public space markets. To learn more, visit www.builtbyyes.com.