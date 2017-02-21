NCCPT Collaborates with Exploring to Offer Youth Experiences in Health and Fitness

This press release was provided by the National Council for Certified Personal Trainers (NCCPT). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

NEWBURY PARK, Calif.—The National Council for Certified Personal Trainers (NCCPT) today announced a collaboration with the Exploring program, an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America. This partnership will offer young people a glimpse into personal training careers, while also educating them about personal health.

Together, the two organizations will offer educational, hands-on experiences from NCCPT’s nationally accredited certified personal trainer program to youth who are interested in health and fitness professions.

NCCPT is a top certifying body among health and fitness organizations, offering a certified personal trainer program nationally accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). NCCPT also offers additional education for disciplines such as indoor cycling, group exercise, powerlifting and more.

“We’re so excited to work with Exploring and teach young people how to take care of their health. A career in personal training aligns with the core values of youth discovering their future in the Exploring program” says John Platero, CEO of the NCCPT. “Young people are at a great point in their lives to begin forming healthy habits.”

Through Exploring, youth can be better informed about their interests and strengths through work field experience and interactions with industry experts. This experienced-based, career exploration program allows young adults to pursue their interests and cultivate crucial skills that will help them succeed in their future professions as well as learn problem-solving, communication and teamwork that will benefit them in higher education and beyond.

“With the help of NCCPT, we can open new doors for youth to uncover their potential in health and fitness professions,” said Kristen Falatko, Exploring Director. “By learning alongside skilled professionals, Explorers will not only discover new opportunities, they will also learn how to help others understand the importance of personal health.”

About the National Council for Certified Personal Trainers:

NCCPT's mission is to provide safe and effective personal training programs to the public by determining entry-level competence of the personal trainer.

This is done through the NCCPT Certification Board (NCCPT CB) that develops standards, procedures, code of ethics, and actual certification process. The NCCPT CB creates, develops, organizes, manages, and administers examinations that assess the knowledge and skills underlying the performance of the tasks required of certified personal trainers.

More information about NCCPT can be found at https://www.nccpt.com/.

About the Exploring Program

The Exploring program is available to youth through Learning for Life, an affiliate of the Boy Scouts of America that provides character and career education programs through sponsoring agencies or groups. The Exploring Program is currently offered in nearly 5,000 units nationwide, serving over 110,000 young men and women. To learn more about Exploring and experience all that this program has to offer youth, business leaders and the community, visit www.exploring.org.