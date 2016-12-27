Nautilus, Inc. Products Earn Prestigious Good Design Award

This press release was provided by Nautilus, Inc. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Vancouver, Wash., December 21, 2016 – Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), a leader in innovative fitness equipment, has received two Good Design Awards for the Bowflex® SelectTech® 560 Dumbbells and Schwinn® Airdyne® Pro Bike. The groundbreaking fitness solutions received this international award for their cutting-edge product design.

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells and Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike were awarded two Good Design Awards out of the thousands of products entered. Organized by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, the Good Design Award honors innovative and inventive international industrial, product and graphic designs. The award was founded in 1950 and is one of the oldest, most prestigious design awards in the world.

“By providing innovative designs that incorporate new technologies and are informed by what customers need to be successful, we are able to take everyday workouts and make them extraordinary,” said Rob Murdock, Senior Vice President, Innovation at Nautilus, Inc. “The Good Design Award proves that our fitness solutions meet the highest design standards for form, function and aesthetics.”

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells are the world’s first-ever smart dumbbells, offering a fully interactive experience to work out harder and smarter. Complete with an integrated and proprietary 3DT™ sensor, the Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells are the only home strength product with built-in brains to guide users through exercises while tracking reps, sets, calories burned, and providing feedback on form. The free 3DT app comes preloaded with 70 step-by-step workout videos where users can also track workouts and set goals. Once the app has been downloaded, users can sync the 3DT app with Apple® HealthKit, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal®, UA Record™ and many other popular fitness tracking apps.

For more information of the Bowflex® SelectTech® 560 Dumbbells, visit: http://www.bowflex.com/selecttech/560/100405.html

The Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike is an iconic machine in a class of its own for low-impact, total-body workouts. The Schwinn Airdyne Pro is a unique type of fan bike that utilizes user-controlled resistance, so the harder a user pedals the more resistance they generate. As a result, the more resistance they generate, the more intense the workout becomes. Unlike traditional stationary bikes, the Airdyne Pro doesn’t need electricity. Users power the bike with their own effort. The bike’s iconic wind-resistance Airdyne Technology™ blends seamlessly with custom interval training programs to offer users of all levels uniquely challenging workouts.

For more information on the Schwinn® Airdyne® Pro, visit: http://www.octanefitness.com/home/products/recumbent-ellipticals/airdynepro/

This is the third international design award the Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells have received. Previous awards won include the Red Dot: Best of the Best Design Award, and International Design Award. This is the first design award received for the Schwinn Airdyne Pro Bike.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness®, Schwinn® and Universal®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels with Octane Fitness® products.

About The Chicago Athenaeum

The Chicago Athenaeum is a global nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide public education about the significance of architecture and design and how those disciplines can have a positive effect on the human environment.

About The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies

The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies is dedicated to public education concerning all aspects of the built environment - from entire cities to individual buildings - including the philosophical issues of arts and culture that ultimately give the final shape to design. A high emphasis exists on contemporary values and aesthetics, conservation and sustainability, and the theoretical exploration and advancement of art and design as the highest expression of culture and urbanism.