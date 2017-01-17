Nationwide Fitness Education MANIA Conventions Announced

This press release was provided by SCW Fitness Education. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SCW Fitness Education MANIA® Conferences are 30 YEARS STRONG!

SCW Fitness Education has been providing quality and affordable education to fitness professionals since 1987. The MANIA® Fitness Professional Conferences are 30 years strong this year!

This year also features our inaugural event in New York City. MANIA® Conferences are held annually in eight cities including New York, San Francisco, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Washington DC and Boston.

MANIA® Conferences are proud to offer 30 certifications and a weekend filled with more than 250 sessions on everything from Personal Training, Cycling, Barre and Boot Camp to Dance, Active Aging, Aqua, Nutrition and Business. In one weekend, you can fulfill all your CEC requirements for two years while expanding your career and changing lives around you!

With more than 70 world-renowned presenters, attendees experience a weekend to remember at a price they can afford. Most fitness conventions hover at the $400 mark, but a MANIA® Conference is half this price! A friendly and warm environment allows everyone to walk the halls with the presenters by their side and learn in a setting where questions are answered and education flourishes.

A weekend of MANIA® inspires Instructors, Trainers, Managers and Owners to make our industry stronger and smarter. You can also continue your education the year through with SCW OnDemand, a digital subscription service that provides you access to hundreds of fitness videos filmed live at MANIA®s throughout the year at a low monthly price of $8.25. It’s like Netflix for Fitness Pros!

SCW Fitness Education is excited about improving lives daily and passionate about creating a fitter, healthier and better-educated America!

For more information about MANIA®, visit www.scwfit.com/mania.

Here is a complete list of dates and locations:

NYC MANIA® | Feb 24-26, 2017

California MANIA® | March 24-26, 2017

Florida MANIA® | May 5-7, 2017

Atlanta MANIA® | July 28-30, 2017

Dallas MANIA® | Aug 25-27, 2017

Midwest MANIA® | Sept 22-24, 2017

DC MANIA® | Oct 27-29, 2017

Boston MANIA® | Nov 10-12, 2017