MYZONE, SportsArt Expand 2017 Sponsorship Relationship with AFS

Jan 24, 2017

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, January 19, 2017)  – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) proudly announced today that it has reached expanded sponsorship agreements with two major fitness industry suppliers – MyZone and SportsArt - to provide relevant products, services, and benefits to AFS members.

MyZone is the commercial fitness leader in heart zone training and wearables.  SportsArt is the leading “econ-fitness” supplier of cardio and strength equipment.  Both companies have stepped up to support the fitness studio segment of the industry.

“We are thrilled that two such high quality suppliers have enhanced their support of AFS,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “Both SportsArt and MyZone bring unique value to the studio environment.  We look forward to helping them reach their objectives in our market segment.”

While the specific AFS products and services each company will be sponsoring is contractually protected information, both SportsArt and MyZone have a heightened focus on the studio market.

“There’s no question the wind is at the back of AFS and the studio segment,” said Emmett Williams, President of MyZone. “We’ve watched Josh and his team grow the organization and they deliver quality products and benefits to the industry.  We’re proud to take our support to a new level.”

“AFS gives us a platform to tell our story to a growing market,” added Ivo Grossi, Vice President of Sales at SportsArt. “They listened to our objectives and worked closely with us to develop a program to meet those objectives within our budgetary requirements.”

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios.  AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com

