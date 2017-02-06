MYZONE Celebrates 4,000 License Milestone

This press release was provided by MYZONE. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Chicago – February 3, 2017 - MYZONE, a global wearable technology company, announced this month the installation of its 4,000 license with premier fitness facility, Fitness World located in Durham, North Carolina in the United States.

“American College of Sports Medicine have called wearables the #1 trend in fitness for 2 years running,” said MYZONE Founder and CEO Dave Wright, “Our accelerating growth rate is displaying that, in fact December 2016 was our biggest month to date, and January 2017 was bigger again, the wave is certainly here, we are thrilled to have reached 4000 licenses in over 30 countries.”

Developed by experts in the fitness industry, MYZONE uses live in club heart rate tracking, smartphone based gamification, and social media mechanisms to track, incentivize and keep users accountable to the effort they apply. In January of 2017, MYZONE boasted 53,427 MYZONE users who burnt more than 6,000 calories each. In February MYZONE are running a Heart Health challenge where users who earn effort points earn tickets into the prize draw to win $5,000, an example of the gamification MYZONE apply to affect exercise behaviour.

“Our overall goal is to help operators engage their members, both intrinsically and extrinsically, assisting them to obtain the health and fitness results he/she wants,” said MYZONE President, Emmett Williams. “The digital aspect MYZONE provides enhances each members brick and mortar experience which, in turn, benefits each operator financially through stronger lifetime value per member. As an example of that, our quantitive studies have shown 21% greater retention with member’s who use MYZONE over those that don’t”.