MuscleSound Appoints Mike Valentino as Vice President of Sales, Team Sports & Performance

DENVER—Feb. 28, 2017— MuscleSound®, a Denver-based performance and health technology company serving professional, collegiate and recreational athletes with non-invasive, accurate and cutting-edge muscle data, today announced the appointment of Mike Valentino as vice president of sales, team sports and performance. In his new role, Valentino will be responsible for building upon the current success of the team and driving growth and revenue for MuscleSound’s team sports and performance channels.

Valentino comes to MuscleSound with a wealth of experience in the sports industry, working extensively with professional and college sports teams on operations and sales management. Prior to joining MuscleSound, Valentino held leadership roles as senior vice president of sales for VKTRY Gear and as director of sports performance and education at Polar Electro Inc. He also held various management roles with companies including Asphalt Green, Town Sports International, and Field of Hopes Inc.

“Having spent more than a decade working with athletes and sports teams, MuscleSound is a natural fit for my extensive industry knowledge and expertise,” said Mike Valentino. “I am looking forward to building on MuscleSound’s success as we continue bringing our cutting-edge technology to sports teams around the country to enable their athletes to reach their optimal physical performance.”

Andy Jackson, CEO and President of MuscleSound, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome Mike to MuscleSound and are confident that his proven track record of revenue growth, extensive experience in marketing, sales, operations and product management, passion and deep understanding of the team sports industry, and natural leadership skills will make him a great asset to the team. We look forward to working with him as we grow our roster of team sports clients.”

Valentino holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Saint John’s University.

