Motionsoftâ€™s Chairman and Co-Founder Selected to Join IHRSAâ€™s Innovation and Technology Advisory Council

March 23, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets today is proud to announce the appointment of Al Noshir v ani, the company’s Chairman and Co-Founder, to IHRSA’s newly formed Innovation and Technology Advisory Council.

The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) Innovation & Technology Advisory Council’s mandate is to provide information and education to club operators to aid them in making sound innovation and technology decisions by tapping into the expertise of a diverse group of individuals representing club, supplier, and technology companies.

“I feel honored to have been selected to join IHRSA’s newly created Innovation and Technology Advisory Council,” expressed Mr. Noshirvani. He added; “This Council is something our entire industry can be proud of. Club operators have been asking for support with how to leverage digital technologies and IHRSA has responded in a big way. I’m looking forward to collaborating with my fellow council members to serve the needs of all club professionals.”

IHRSA Chair man Rasmus Ingerslev, noted, “The goal is to gather the smartest minds in and around our industry in order to ensure that all IHRSA members are ‘in the know’ in regards to how technology will impact our industry.”

The Innovation and Technology Advisory Council members include:

Jeff Bartee, Principal Product Manager for Network Fitness, Precor

Greg Cibura, CTO, Fitness Formula Clubs

Jeffrey Cooper, Senior Manager Business Development, Samsung

Samir Desai, CIO, Equinox

Dan Laughlin, Digital Solutions Manager - North America, Technogym

Mike Leveque, COO, MyZone

Leon Rudge, Director Digital Experience ISBU, Life Fitness

Todd Thorson, CTO, Midtown Health

Al Noshirvani, Executive Chairman, Motionsoft

Mike Rucker, VP Technology, Active Wellness

Andy Smith, CEO, The Daily Burn

Jamie Ward, CEO and Co-Founder, PayAsUGym

Adam Zeitsiff, Chief Information Officer, Gold’s Gym

The first meeting of the council was convened on Friday, March 10th during IHRSA’s 36th annual Convention and Trade Show in Los Angeles, California.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.