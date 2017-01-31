Motionsoft Launches Digital Bootcamp to Help the Global Health and Fitness Club Industry Capitalize on Technology Innovation

This press release was provided by Motionsoft. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

January 26, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing, and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets today announced the launch of the firm’s yearly online digital education series the Technology Summit Digital Bootcamp. The Bootcamp is designed to help health and fitness club professionals to capitalize on technology innovations and learn best practices from subject matter experts.

The theme for the 2017 Digital Bootcamp education series, now in it’s third year, is Cross-Industry Learning and Innovation: Technology Insights and Best Practices Fitness Firms can Gain from the Hospitality and Retail Industries.

The six-month series started on Wednesday, January 25th at 2:00 pm EST with Emmett Williams, President, MYZONE, who shared fitness technology insights club operators can leverage to drive incremental return on investment (ROI) from 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The bootcamp session can be viewed by visiting https://www.motionsoft.net/blog/gym-management-tips/.

Club professionals can register for the next bootcamp session that will be held on Wednesday, February 8th at 2:00 pm EST with Nick Miniello, VP of Sales, Textmunication who will lead a discussion on Maximizing Member ROI and Retention with Mobile Marketing: Best Practices from the Hospitality and Retail Industries.

The multi-track series will address a range of technology and business topics including retention, operations automation, member data and facility analytics, physical activity tracking, mobile apps, SMS and mobile messaging, digital marketing, member management, digital health networks and connected fitness, and, privacy and security.

“The Bootcamp is a free opportunity for club professionals to gain insights, tips and expert techniques by simply registering for a webinar,” noted Todd Tweedy, Vice President of Marketing, Motionsoft. “If your fitness facilities is struggling with emerging technology or just needs to learn automation tips and best practices to smoothly run a customer relationship management (CRM) platform to support your club’s retention goals, then is education series is for you.”

This year Club Industry, the most trusted media source for fitness business professionals and host of the Club Industry Show, will serve as the official media partner for the series.

The education series is a lead up to the annual Motionsoft Technology Summit. The Summit will be held on September 11 – 13th in Washington, D.C.

The Bootcamp schedule of free online sessions can be viewed by visiting the Technology Summit website. Attendees may register to participate in a single session or for the entire series. Registration is free.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit is club-only event that about brings together really smart people from amazing companies together to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. Learn more by visiting http://www.motionsofttechnologysummit.com.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.