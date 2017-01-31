Motionsoft and Club Industry Announce Innovative Media and Content Partnership

January 31, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health and wellness markets, and Club Industry, the most trusted media source for fitness business professionals, today announced they have established a long-term media partnership to create a new buying and selling model for digital media and events in the health, wellness and fitness markets.

The rapidly changing digital media landscape has brought about more diversity in how club professionals view media content and advertising. The goal of the partnership is to create an omnichannel contextual content approach for vendors to reach health, wellness and fitness professionals.

The media partnership includes high-quality technology content, event sponsorships, digital boot camp webinars, social media, blog posts and email marketing. Motionsoft will provide engaging technology content, and Club Industry will provide unparalleled distribution and reach. Under the deal, Club Industry will continue to serve as the exclusive media partner of the Motionsoft Technology Summit, now in its fourth year, held Sept. 11 – 13 in Washington, D.C., and Motionsoft will serve as the lead technology education sponsor for the upcoming Club Industry Show, Oct. 4 – 6 in Chicago.

“Our long-term strategic plan is focused not on selling but rather investing in compelling content to communicate and engage with club professionals who need technology solutions to support facility, member management and billing,” noted Todd Tweedy, Marketing Vice President, Motionsoft. “Engaging directly with the fitness community and sharing our perspectives on the business value of technology is why we are excited to commence this new partnership with Club Industry.”

“Providing the best industry coverage to Club Industry readers has always been our number one goal,” noted Pamela Kufahl, Director of Content and Engagement, Club Industry. “The ability to expand our coverage with a partner who is focused on creating educational content that explores the business value of technology in and around the health, wellness and fitness industries while re-defining media buying in the fitness industry is an exciting move for us, and we are delighted to embark on this new media and event sponsorship with Motionsoft, a longtime supporter of Club Industry.”

About Club Industry

Club Industry is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.

About the Club Industry Show

The Club Industry Show is the premier annual independent fitness industry event for professionals at commercial clubs, not-for-profit facilities, medical and corporate wellness businesses, university rec centers and government fitness. The combination of unmatched professional development, strategic business solutions and industry networking makes Club Industry a must-attend event for fitness business professionals.



About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit brings together really smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. Learn more by visiting http://www.motionsofttechnologysummit.com.