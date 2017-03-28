More Doing, Less Chewing: Complete Nutrition Launches Charge On Protein Bars and Drinks

This press release was provided by Complete Nutrition. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

OMAHA, Neb. – As consumers struggle to chew through their healthy-on-the-go snacks, Complete Nutrition has introduced a new line of high-protein, taste-bud thrilling, jaw-saving products – Charge On protein bars and drinks. Designed to provide a satisfying and flavorful blast of protein, the Charge On line will be available for purchase on March 29, 2017 in all Complete Nutrition retail stores, on the Complete Nutrition website, and on Amazon.

Composed of supercharged protein drinks and soft, chewy protein bars, the Charge On line was created to provide consumers with delicious, nutritious on-the-go options to fuel an active lifestyle. Charge On bars, currently offered in Dark Chocolate Cherry and Salted Carmel Cashew flavors, contain 20 grams of protein, whole food ingredients and no added sugar (the bar is the first to be sweetened with Stevia). The bars are softer, chewier and fluffier than your standard protein bar, providing real nutrition from real foods in flavors that satisfy post-workout cravings.

Charge On protein drinks contain 20 grams of isolate protein, come in two flavors – Empowered Orange and Grape Rush. With the added protein uptake ingredient Velositol, which doubles the power of protein, the drinks offer consumers a naturally-flavored beverage formulated for those who need clean energy before, during or after their workout.

“As a growing player in the fitness and nutrition field, we were personally unsatisfied with the protein bar selection on the market and decided we could create a superior product that would disrupt the booming protein bar industry,” said Jim Heidenreich, CEO of Complete Nutrition. “The Charge On line contains all of the necessary nutrients to fuel an active lifestyle while offering tastes and textures unlike anything else on the market. Complete Nutrition is in an exciting growth stage, in regards to both our system size and product offerings, and we’re confident that these products will take us to new heights.”

Charge On bars were first introduced to consumers at the 2017 Arnold Fitness Expo in Columbus, Ohio, and received an overwhelmingly positive response. Samplers who reviewed the bars at the expo noted their “amazing, delicious” flavors, some proclaiming the bar was “life changing,” and their “new go-to” workout snack.

“The bars were specifically created to fill a consumer need. We’re confident that everyone will love the product, and to prove it, we’re going to let people try their first bar on us,” added Heidenreich.

Taking a consultative approach to health and fitness, the 150+-store nutritional supplement retailer offers a wide variety of proprietary and third-party products designed to help consumers reach their weight management, fitness and general health and wellness goals. For more information, please visit www.completenutrition.com.

About Complete Nutrition

Complete Nutrition is a national retail franchise offering a wide variety of high-quality weight management, fitness and wellness supplements. Since 2005, Complete Nutrition has been helping people achieve their fitness and wellness goals through a consultative approach that applies insights gained through a body composition (BodyCompä) analysis and pairing those results with exclusive supplements. For more information about Complete Nutrition, call 866-366-5766 or visit CompleteNutrition.com. Follow Complete Nutrition on Facebook at facebook.com/completenutrition

and Instagram at Instagram.com/completenutrition