MINDBODY Releases Powerful Custom-Branded Web Technology

Jan 4, 2017

This press release was provided by MINDBODY. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – January 3, 2017MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB), the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and a rapidly growing consumer brand, today announced the release of its new custom-branded web solution which provides the tech company’s subscribers with the ability to fully brand their customers’ online experience, from web to social to mobile.

Developed from the HealCode products acquired by the company in September, MINDBODY's new custom-branded web tools seamlessly integrate its powerful business management software with the subscriber's website and Facebook page, enabling embedded online booking and purchasing of classes and appointments. These mobile-friendly tools have the potential to help wellness businesses improve their website’s natural search rankings as well as boost revenue earned from online purchases by increasing consumer time spent on their sites, allowing transactions to happen directly within those sites, and simplifying the booking and payment process.

"Our new custom-branded web technology is a natural extension of the MINDBODY platform, and a big step forward for our subscribers," said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY’s CEO and Co-founder. "The business owners we serve have a common need to fill their classes and appointment books. This solution, along with our custom-branded mobile apps, award-winning MINDBODY consumer app  and the MINDBODY Network marketing platform, gives our subscribers the unparalleled ability to promote their businesses, bring in customers and improve their bottom line."

To promote rapid adoption, MINDBODY has included the custom-branded web solution as a standard feature in its 2017 updates to its most popular software tiers: Pro, Accelerate and Ultimate. For more, visit mindbodyonline.com/branded-web-tools.

About MINDBODY
MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading provider of cloud-based business management Software for the wellness services industry and an emerging consumer marketplace. Over 58,000 local businesses and 326,000 wellness practitioners in over 130 countries and territories use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. These practitioners provide a variety of wellness services to millions of consumers who use the MINDBODY platform to more easily evaluate, engage and transact with them to live healthier and happier lives. For more information, visit mindbodyonline.com.

