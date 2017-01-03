Club Industry
MINDBODY Partners with Google to Pilot New Fitness Booking Integration

Jan 3, 2017

This press release was provided by MINDBODY. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – January 3, 2017MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB), the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry, has partnered with Google to help wellness seekers easily book fitness and wellness classes directly from Google Maps, Search and a new standalone website.

In this pilot stage, Reserve with Google will surface the class schedules of MINDBODY subscribers located within approximately 10,000 square miles of New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

“By incorporating Reserve with Google into the MINDBODY Network, we aim to bring even more customers to our wellness business subscribers,” said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and Co-founder. “This aligns beautifully with our vision of a transaction-enabled marketplace connecting the world of wellness.”

Bookings through Google in the pilot cities are now available on the Reserve with Google website and through Google Search, with Google Maps coming soon. To book a fitness class, users simply search for the type of fitness class or a specific fitness studio nearby, click on the desired class time and complete their booking and payment directly through Google. The booking is then instantly updated in the fitness studio’s MINDBODY software. For more, visit Google’s blog announcement.

About MINDBODY
MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and an emerging consumer marketplace. Over 58,000 local businesses and 326,000 wellness practitioners in over 130 countries and territories use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. These practitioners provide a variety of wellness services to millions of consumers who use the MINDBODY platform to more easily evaluate, engage and transact with them to live healthier and happier lives. For more information, visit mindbodyonline.com.

Club Info and News

