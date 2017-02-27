Club Industry
MINDBODY, AFS Expand 2017 Relationship

Feb 27, 2017

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, February 24, 2017)  – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) proudly announced today that they have reached an expanded sponsorship and collaboration agreement with MINDBODY, the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry.  The partnership will provide relevant educational product, services, and benefits to their respective customers.

One of the first fitness industry vendors to sign on when AFS was launched, MINDBODY has been a strong AFS supporter for several years.  For 2017, the two parties have developed a more robust program for AFS members and MINDBODY customers.

“We are very appreciative of MINDBODY’s support and look forward to working with them to enhance the business opportunities for our members,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “We are grateful that MINDBODY valued their participation in AFS and worked with us to expand it.” 

MINDBODY was an early participant in AFS’ highly successful Lead Generation program, even assisting in the development of a whitepaper on how supporting vendors can maximize their relationship with AFS members through the program.

Over 60,000 local businesses and 329,000 wellness practitioners in over 130 countries and territories use MINDBODY’s integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses.  These practitioners provide a variety of wellness services to millions of consumers who use the MINDBODY platform to more easily evaluate, engage and transact with them to live healthier and happier lives.

About AFS

The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios.  AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com

