Michael Ritter Joins The Abs Company

CHESTER, NJ - The Abs Company announces today that Michael Ritter has joined the team to further support their growing portfolio of products in their Key and National Accounts. Michael is a co-inventor of the TireFlip 180 and comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, having spent the last 9 years handling the nation-wide Retro Fitness Account where Michael was instrumental in growing that relationship from the days where their sole offering was the AbCoaster. Now, each Retro Fitness proudly features their Core Zone 2.0 concepts, which focuses on the Life Cycle of a Member - beginner through advanced.

Michael recently retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections after 20 years of service where he was the director of the highly acclaimed anti-drug and anti-gang youth program for the past 17 years - focusing on changing lives in a positive manner. He joins The Abs Company as Director of Key Accounts and will bring his passion and energy to the position, spreading The Abs Company mission of Changing Lives from The Core. “My passion has always been about changing lives. I am excited to start a new challenge within The Abs Company,” says Michael, “and look forward to working with the team to further develop and promote their amazing product line-up. I’m fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on changing lives from the core”

About The Abs Company - The Abs Company makes high quality, innovative commercial abdominal and functional training equipment focused on the development of core strength. The Abs Company products include brands such as Ab Coaster, TireFlip 180, Ab Solo, X3S Bench, Impact Cages, and the Abs Bench, and are used in over 10,000 commercial fitness centers and in millions of homes in 40+ countries worldwide.

For more information: info@theabscompany.com