The Medical Fitness Network Launches Medical Fitness Foundation, a Fiscally Sponsored Program of United Charitable a 501c3 public charity

(December 19th, 2016) Orange County, California – The Medical Fitness Network (MFN) is proud to announce the launch of Medical Fitness Foundation (MFF), in partnership with United Charitable a public charity with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code.

Contributions donated to United Charitable on behalf of the Medical Fitness Foundation are fully tax-deductible and will broaden the Medical Fitness Network’s access to resources and strengthen its ability to serve the public as a national registry of professional fitness and allied healthcare providers.

“Development and launch of the Medical Fitness Foundation is a major milestone for MFN,” remarked CEO and founder Lisa Dougherty. “This opens doors for us to expand fundraising activities and fully realize our goals to support medical health organizations and invest in the training and professional development of fitness and healthcare providers to serve the nation’s growing healthcare need. In doing so, we fill a huge gap between the medical community and the alternative healthcare resources available today” Donations received are used to provide resources for medical and health organizations to have resources for exercise and wellness, it will also sponsor fitness & healthcare professionals to membership to MFN and include scholarships for medical fitness related courses. Donation inquiries can be sent to lisa@medicalfitnessnetwork.org.

Supporting its educational mission, the Medical Fitness Foundation, along with the Medical Fitness Network’s education partner community, has begun developing new comprehensive training curriculum to prepare fitness professionals for working with medical conditions and chronic diseases. Updating existing continued education curriculum and developing new materials for trainers interested in furthering their medical fitness careers is one of the main goals for MMF.

About Medical Fitness Network

The Medical Fitness Network since 2013 has donated its services to medical and health organizations as a data base management company. Members of MFF’s Medical Fitness Network are encouraged to continue their education in these chronic conditions and has partnered with scores of Medical Health Organizations like the Arthritis Foundation, National Osteoporosis Foundation, American Breast Cancer Foundation and others to provide direct referrals to members along with substantial discounts on higher education through its many education partners.

About United Charitable

United Charitable (UC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose vision is to cultivate the essence of philanthropy by empowering people to help people. Its mission is to make philanthropy accessible by providing comprehensive management of charitable programs and donor-advised foundations on a community, national, and global level. By fiscally sponsoring and supporting these individual projects in different charitable areas in a transparent and cost-effective manner, UC can affect constructive social change at a grassroots level. Through a fiscal sponsor relationship with these charitable projects, UC provides nonprofit benefits without the burdens.

http://www.unitedcharitable.org/