Matrix Fitness Unveiled Versatile New Products and Programming at IHRSA 2017

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (March, 20, 2017) – Matrix Fitness made an impact at IHRSA this year by launching a new collection of products and programming designed to meet the needs of a wider range of fitness facilities. The internationally known fitness company also offered free seminars, live demonstrations, interactive technology, a sponsored keynote speaker and more in a specialized education area.

Matrix showcased several versatile, new-to-market products and exclusive programming at the show this year, including:

Versa Functional Trainer – The smart design of the Versa Functional Trainer provides a remarkable range of exercise options in a space-saving footprint. Incremental weight adjustment and a 1:2 pulley ratio make it easy to control exercise intensity and create progressions right for everyone from deconditioned users to elite athletes. Numerous forward-thinking features — including a multi-grip pull-up bar, color-coded adjustment points and professionally illustrated exercise placards — offer intuitive operation for users and trainers alike. Optional storage makes it easy to organize and stow accessories for instant access, and a completely enclosed design protects the unit’s moving parts while creating a solid, cohesive aesthetic. Customers can choose from 18 inch and 30 inch storage modules, plus add heavy weight stacks and training handles to better serve their needs.

Versa Duals – The expanded versatility of these new dual-function stations makes it easy for fitness facilities to create a weight-training collection ideal for their space, budget and members. By mixing and matching a range of two-in-one stations, fitness facilities can make more efficient use of their floor space while providing a complete strength training experience. Intuitive adjustment, incremental weight control and clearly illustrated placards make it easy for users of all ability levels to smoothly transition from one exercise to the next, while ergonomic design adds comfort to every workout. Dual-function stations include Lat Pulldown / Seated Row, Bicep / Tricep, Ab / Lower Back, Chin / Dip Assist, Leg Extension / Leg Curl and Multi-Press units. Customers can also customize their stations with weight stack options and a premium Versa+ package, or complete their offering with Versa single-station units.

3xe and 1xe Consoles – Available on a full spectrum of Matrix cardio products, new 3xe and 1xe Consoles are designed to fit the budgets of value-conscious fitness facilities and keep their members entertained while they work out. An integrated 41 centimeters /16 inch class touchscreen display with an intuitive app interface offers easy operation for users, and vibrant Vista Clear television technology provides the clearest, brightest picture in the fitness industry. A wide range of workout programs and complete workout data feedback help users set and achieve goals more effectively. One-button start and on-the-fly program change streamline use and a USB port offers easy smartphone connection. Users can also take advantage of Virtual Active compatibility to go on immersive journeys through exotic locales, all synched to the pace of their workout.

MX4 Training System – The MX4 Training System is designed for facilities seeking to differentiate their group training offering in a way that attracts, engages and retains more members. This versatile new group training concept leverages Matrix-exclusive equipment and original turnkey programming to address multiple aspects of fitness — cardio, power, strength and endurance — in a unique, motivating and result-driven multi-modality framework. Versatile Matrix products like the Connexus Functional Training System, S-Drive Performance Trainer, Rower and Krankcycle can be combined in near-limitless ways to challenge members of all ability levels. Certified Master Trainers guide members through flexible progressions to help them establish, enhance and elevate their overall fitness while building the kind of relationships and camaraderie that foster lasting loyalty.

“We’ve focused on versatility in the development of these new products and programming, based on the diverse needs of the commercial fitness market,” said Mark Zabel, Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Development for Johnson Health Tech. “By providing innovative new solutions that can do more in less space, for less money, we hope to help fitness facilities of all kinds offer their members something different and something better that ultimately results in a superior exercise experience.”

In addition to introducing new products, Matrix had multiple product testing areas that gave show attendees the opportunity to experience the industry-leading technology firsthand. Live product demonstrations and free seminars presented by industry experts included: multiple unique In-Trinity sessions; an introduction to MX4 Small Group Training, plus demonstrations of several modified versions of the program; and a Drive Phase Training presentation hosted by Sprint 8 creator Phil Campbell (M.S., M.A., C-PT). Matrix also sponsored keynote speaker Johnny Earle, better known as Johnny Cupcakes, who shared the secrets of his success and provided a comprehensive blueprint for getting any small business, passion or idea off the ground, while also expanding the way existing creators think.

About Matrix Fitness

Matrix Fitness (www.matrixfitness.com) is the fastest-growing commercial brand in the world and is the commercial brand of Johnson Health Tech. Matrix is comprised of a complete line of cardiovascular and strength-training equipment for health clubs and other fitness facilities.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is one of the largest fitness equipment manufacturers in the world and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. Johnson Health Tech’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.