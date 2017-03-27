Master Lock Debuts Best-in-Class Electronic Built-In Locker Lock

This press release was provided by Master Lock. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Master Lock showcased the latest in electronic locker security at IHRSA 2017 – designed to elevate the experience for facility managers and users

Milwaukee – After years of dedicated research and development, Master Lock, the world leader in locker lock technology, will unveiled its new Electronic Built-In Locker Lock at the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) trade show March 8 and 9.

The Master Lock Electronic Built-In Locker Lock elevates the experience for both facility managers and users with its modern design, advanced performance and low maintenance. It boasts a new level of innovation, including an easy-to-use display screen for intuitive operation, long battery life to reduce operating costs, anti-jamming features for reliable security, and the ability to accommodate single- and multi-user settings. The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock is perfect for health clubs, gyms, spas and country clubs and the technology is also ideal for other industries where high performance is expected, such as universities and health care.

“As more industries adopt electronic locker locks to modernize and drive efficiency for their managers, and provide ease of use for their clients, they looked to the trusted Master Lock brand,” said Kevin McCarthy, product manager for locker locks. “We responded with an advanced electronic locker lock that offers a sleek look, provides strong, reliable security and reduces maintenance time and costs. Our new Electronic Built-In Locker Lock elevates the experience, offering our customers the functionality they need to excel in their businesses.”

In developing the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock, Master Lock conducted extensive research with leading distributors and OEMs, end users, facility managers and architects to understand top pain points with existing products and identify features customers wanted most. These insights led to the development of Master Lock’s market-leading Electronic Built-In Locker Lock.

Master Lock Electronic Built-In Locker Lock Benefits:

High-end aesthetics – Made from high-quality materials and finishes, including a brushed nickel-plated zinc body, a clear display and a high-gloss 12-digit keypad, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock complements modern facility designs with its sophisticated look.

– Made from high-quality materials and finishes, including a brushed nickel-plated zinc body, a clear display and a high-gloss 12-digit keypad, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock complements modern facility designs with its sophisticated look. Cost effectiveness – Powered by a single CR123A 3V lithium battery that can last over three years, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock can provide facility owners significant savings in terms of reduced battery purchases and replacement labor compared to products currently on the market.

– Powered by a single CR123A 3V lithium battery that can last over three years, the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock can provide facility owners significant savings in terms of reduced battery purchases and replacement labor compared to products currently on the market. Intuitive operation – Master Lock designed the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock for ease of use by both end users and facility managers. For end users, the display screen shows vacancy status, provides real-time code-entry feedback and clearly indicates lock status so they can be confident their possessions are secured. Facility managers appreciate the low-battery warning icon and the ability to easily configure the lock for single- or multi-user settings.

– Master Lock designed the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock for ease of use by both end users and facility managers. For end users, the display screen shows vacancy status, provides real-time code-entry feedback and clearly indicates lock status so they can be confident their possessions are secured. Facility managers appreciate the low-battery warning icon and the ability to easily configure the lock for single- or multi-user settings. Reliable locking mechanism – The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock withstands high-moisture environments common in locker rooms. Its bolt mechanism also responds to common jam conditions, such as bolt obstruction and back pressure caused by overstuffed lockers. If not securely locked, the jam sensor alerts users via visual and audible error notifications – when unjammed, the lock automatically advances to the correct state, providing users with peace of mind knowing their items are secure.

The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock makes securing, accessing and maintaining lockers easier for both facilities and their clientele. To access the locker, users simply create their personalized code, eliminating the need for facilities to distribute keys or manage combinations. Facilities can always open the locker with the lock’s unique backup master code or with the optional administration key.

The Electronic Built-In Locker Lock is available for distributors in summer 2017.

The Master Lock Company offered hands-on demonstrations of the Electronic Built-In Locker Lock at IHRSA booth #2438 March 9 and 10 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. For more information on the Master Lock Electronic Built-In Locker Lock, visit www.www.masterlock.com/ELL.

About Master Lock

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.