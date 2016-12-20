Kyle Bauer, former Life Time Fitness executive, opens Renew You, MD - Age Management, Wellness and Medical Spa

This press release was provided by Renew You MD. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

In January, 2016, Life Time Fitness, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Kyle Bauer, Monica Bauer and Renew You, MD in Federal Court in Houston, Texas, wherein Life Time Fitness alleged the Bauers wrongfully acquired and used Life time’s trade secrets, breached their fiduciary duties, breached a contract, and tortiously interfered with Life Time contracts. Life Time Fitness sought to obtain an injunction preventing Renew You MD, Kyle Bauer and Monica Bauer from operating the Renew You MD Age Management, Wellness and Medical Spa. Following a hearing in February wherein Judge Atlas denied the injunction requests in their entirety, the lawsuit was resolved with no findings of wrongdoing on the part of Kyle Bauer and Monica Bauer. Kyle Bauer, Monica Bauer and Renew You, MD have since continued with the opening of the first Renew You MD location in Houston, Texas.

Kyle Bauer and his wife, Monica Bauer, former Life Time Fitness employees, have joined forces with Dr. Scott Yarish, MD to open Renew You MD, a state-of-the-art medical clinic offering an integrative medicine approach to slow the aging process. "We can't stop time but we can defy aging" says Bauer. Defying the aging process takes a well thought-out anti-aging program that includes hormone restoration, thyroid/adrenal fatigue management, micro-nutrient drip therapy, inter-cellular/DNA testing, advanced anti-aging treatments and wellness programming. Renew You’s mission is to help their clients bring back an energetic, confident and sustainable YOUth!

Monica Bauer previously worked as Life Time Fitness’ regional support for the Houston area Life Spas. For over fifteen years, Monica has successfully owned and operated a Medical Spa, Skin Care Center and Day Spa.

Kyle Bauer, former Regional Vice President of Life Time Fitness, is the CEO of Renew You MD. Kyle has taken his successful track record, extensive knowledge and expertise from years of owning, operating, and managing health clubs, wellness facilities and medical spas and applied that to the Renew You MD - Age Management, Wellness and Medical Spa, bringing an integrative and progressive twist to the classic “Medical Spa” concept.

Kyle Bauer also acts as a business consultant for the Health and Fitness and Medical Spa industry, providing expert advice in overall business management, business operations, member retention, marketing strategies, social media, finance, team motivation and team building.

Renew You MD currently has locations in Houston, Texas, Lake Jackson, Texas and in Scottsdale, Arizona. Renew You MD plans on expanding and opening multiple locations nationwide in the next few years. If you wish to contact Kyle Bauer, he can be reached at 713-467-4007 or by email at kbauer@renewyoumd.com. For more information on the services offered at Renew You MD, please visit yarishmd.com.