Johnson Health Tech Opens New Facility and Adds to Sales Team

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – (December 15, 2016) – Johnson Health Tech (JHT), one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and producer of the brands Matrix, Vision and Horizon, announced today that it has opened a new warehouse and distribution center in Manassas, Va., and has added nine members to its sales force. This expansion will facilitate JHT’s ability to serve commercial customers in the North Atlantic region of the United States.

With more than 15,000 square-feet, the new facility will expand Matrix Fitness’s reach with assembly, dedicated service and installation and order-management teams. In addition to the operational aspects, a dedicated product showroom will feature a selection of premium Matrix Fitness commercial products and provide a convenient meeting place for customers and sales representatives.

“We are very excited about enhancing our capabilities with this new facility and our expanded sales team,” said Kent Stevens, Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The Manassas facility provides our dealers and customers with increased local sales, logistics and service support by complementing and adding value to our current commercial distribution network.”

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide unparalleled service to our customers through our Total Solutions Promise,” said Dave Detweiler, North Atlantic District Manager. “This new facility in Manassas will offer distribution advantages and a more responsive service capability to the North Atlantic region.”

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT’s global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.