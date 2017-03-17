JCC Denver Hires New Director of Fitness and Membership Services

This press release was provided by the Robert E. Loup Jewish Community Center. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

The Robert E. Loup Jewish Community Center (JCC Denver) hired Mark Siebert as the Director of Fitness and Membership Services at their fitness center. In his role, Mark will oversee the Fitness and Wellness Center at the JCC Denver including member retention and new member acquisition, spearheading programming, and ensuring a smooth and positive member experience.

The Fitness and Wellness Center offers a 10,000 square foot facility complete with personal trainers, instructors and a plethora of classes for the community as well as sports leagues and an aquatics center with indoor and outdoor pools. The JCC Denver is located at 350 S. Dahlia St. in Denver, Colo.

Most recently, Mark was Operations Manager at Power Wellness at Lakeshore Athletic Club in Broomfield, Colo. Prior to working with Power Wellness, Mark was employed with MediFit Community Health Services (now EXOS) for four and a half years as the Fitness Operations Director at the University of Colorado Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora Colorado. During this time, Mark had the privilege or not only work alongside some of the best weight loss and behavioral researchers in the county, but to work with ABC’s production of Extreme Make Over Weight Loss Edition with Chris and Heidi Powell.

During Mark’s career in the health and wellness industry, Mark has had the opportunity to work with some of the best leaders and mentors, as well as top companies in the industry. Mark has extracted some of the best qualities from each one of his mentors to create his own style of leadership, which he is employing at the JCC Denver.

"Each day you should try to make your members' and guests' experience full with as many wins as possible.” said Mark. "From knowing the names of your members to providing a clean and safe locker room experience, and ensuring that every piece of equipment is operational. These all create a positive experience for your members, which in turn help them achieve their fitness and wellness goals."