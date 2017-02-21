Jazzercise Launches New Mobile App

This press release was provided by Jazzercise. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Feb 14, 2017 — Netpulse, the #1 provider of mobile apps for health clubs, announced today that Jazzercise is its newest customer. The new myJazzercise mobile app offers members easy access to track their exercise and see the company’s schedule of thousands of classes across the world.

Jazzercise, the original dance party workout, has grown into one of the world’s leading dance fitness companies. Their 8,300+ franchisees teach more than 32,000 classes each week globally. The workouts include constantly changing moves, new beats and a variety of classes. It all began in 1969, when Judi Sheppard Missett started the fitness revolution that became Jazzercise. She still leads the company and even teaches classes each week. Today, Jazzercise is ranked #5 on the list of Fastest-Growing Franchises and #81 overall on the Franchise 500 List by Entrepreneur Magazine.

“Just as our program has evolved over the years, so has our digital footprint. Serving members with an intuitive, easy-to-use mobile app is a must for any fitness and lifestyle business today.” said Jeff Uyemura, Digital Manager at Jazzercise. “The Netpulse platform gives Jazzercise members and franchisees a state-of-the-art experience to track their fitness goals, integrate with wearables, and access our dynamic class schedule.”

The new myJazzercise app is a full-featured mobile solution designed to provide real-time information, enable members to better engage with Jazzercise, and support the achievement of member goals. Members can also access myJazzercise deals, with limited time offers such as the opportunity to start for $0. The app also provides integrated activity feeds and social media, so members can easily post progress and engage with the community.

“We’re honored to be working with a fitness brand with such a long, timeless legacy,” said Greg Skloot, Vice President of Growth at Netpulse. “The company has a fantastic opportunity to build upon that legacy with a focus on a strong digital experience that compliments their energizing workouts.”

The myJazzercise Mobile App is now available for iOS and Android.

About Netpulse

Netpulse is the #1 provider of mobile apps for health clubs. With thousands of customers globally, Netpulse provides the fitness industry's most robust mobile platform for engaging members and driving revenue. The Netpulse platform offers the most advanced mobile features and connects the most popular wearables, tracking apps and club technology into one seamless mobile experience. Industry leaders such as Jazzercise, Planet Fitness, Gold's Gym, and Fitness Evolution leverage the Netpulse platform for their digital offerings. Learn more at www.netpulse.com.