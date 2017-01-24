Club Industry
International Fitness Company, HYPOXI Launches U.S. Franchise Opportunities

Jan 24, 2017

This press release was provided by HYPOXI. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (January 24, 2016) – HYPOXI, an International fitness and weight loss brand, today announced it will be awarding franchise opportunities across the U.S. HYPOXI is a global, scientifically proven training method that combines low-impact exercise with advanced vacuum and compression technology and nutrition to burn stubborn fat and reduce cellulite in targeted areas.

HYPOXI is already a household name in Australia and across Europe, with a strong presence in more than 50 countries. The U.S. expansion comes as the rights to franchise HYPOXI in the U.S. were recently acquired by Goodlife Health, which owns and operates leading, full service health clubs in Australia. Since forming HYPOXI USA, the group has opened two U.S. flagship studios - one in Scottsdale, Arizona in Oct. 2015 and the second location in Phoenix, Arizona in Jan. 2016. Based on 10 years of success in the Australian network and the successful launch of the two U.S. corporate studios, HYPOXI USA knew the time for national expansion was now.

“Launching franchise opportunities in the U.S. is an exciting point in time for our company,” said Greg Oliver, chief executive officer, Goodlife Health and HYPOXI Australia, NZ and USA. “The development plan of HYPOXI is testament to the strength of the business model and the brand, which gives us great confidence in a successful U.S. rollout.”

Standalone studios and in-club options are available and modeled after the successful, 75 plus studio network of Australian franchises and corporate stores. HYPOXI is founded on a scientifically developed and proven training method; a simple yet highly profitable business model; and a globally recognized brand. HYPOXI technology operates on a per-treatment basis with low operational costs and strong revenue opportunities. HYPOXI USA offers comprehensive start-up support, operational training and marketing assistance.

“We are thrilled with the successful opening of our two flagship studios and are pleased to have received significant interest for new territories outside of the Phoenix market,” said Jeff Stokes, Vice President of HYPOXI USA. "We look forward to a strong and aggressive national expansion, and we are excited to bring our unique fitness and weight loss model to new clients and owners."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans will spend $40 billion on fitness and weight loss services this calendar year. As traditional exercise has its limits, the HYPOXI-Method presents a unique opportunity within the competitive fitness sector. The patented HYPOXI technology achieves targeted results, backed by scientific evidence to support the training method, as well as large scale trials that have been conducted to survey the effects of HYPOXI.

About HYPOXI

HYPOXI is the only training method that combines low-impact exercise with advanced vacuum and compression technology to help the body’s natural system burn stubborn fat and reduce cellulite in targeted areas. HYPOXI began with a revolutionary idea by Dr. Norbert Egger, an Austrian sports scientist who created the HYPOXI-Method, laying the foundation for an entirely new category of body shaping and weight loss. Launching into the European market in 1997, HYPOXI has since expanded its presence to more than 50 countries as a globally proven and trusted exercise and weight loss method. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona and Sydney, Australia, HYPOXI USA is now part of Goodlife Health, one of Australia's largest and most successful owners and operators of full service health club facilities.

For more information on franchising please visit HypoxiBody.com.

