IDEA Announces Expert Faculty and an Exclusive Program for the 2017 IDEA® World Club & Studio Summit

San Diego – April 6, 2017 – IDEA Health & Fitness Association is pleased to announce the educational program for the 2017 IDEA World Club & Studio Summit, headlined by forward-thinking fitness business owners, entrepreneurs and leaders from all facets of the industry. Now in its second year, the IDEA World Club & Studio Summit, happening at the IDEA World Convention in Las Vegas, July 20–23, is designed specifically for like-minded club and studio owners, operators, program directors and managers who are eager to learn new tools and strategies to implement into their businesses to create a world-class facility and experience for clients and members.

The event will focus on strategic business planning, competitive tactics, operating systems, maximizing marketing and sales, retention and referral techniques, productivity, employee management, and leadership through a series of educational seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences to help business owners set the stage for increased profits and fulfillment. The event schedule includes:

The Productivity Strategies of Superachievers , presented by Darren Hardy, former publisher and editor of SUCCESS magazine

Best Practices of Club Management: Top to Bottom Line, presented by Trina Gray, owner of Bay Athletic Club

Create WOW in Your Business and Life, presented by Todd Durkin, MA, owner of Fitness Quest 10

Lead Generation Made Easy: Get More Clients in the Door, a panel discussion featuring Mike Arce, CEO and founder of Loud Rumor, Vito La Fata, owner of Fitness Profit Systems, and Alicia Streger, founder of FITPRO Essentials

Build Your Dream Team of Superheroes, presented by Mark Fisher, co-owner of Mark Fisher Fitness

Creating Your Ideal Business Action Plan, presented by Pat Rigsby, MS, founder of Fitness Revolution and Fitness Consulting Group

Branding: Rising Above a Crowded Marketplace, presented by John Heringer, founder of Fast Action Training

Run Your Business Like a Boss, presented by Liberty Harper, chief operating officer of EnVie Fitness for Women

Dominating Sales: A Proven Method to Close More Deals, presented by Vince Gabriele, MS, owner of Fitness and Performance, LLC

The Key to Client Retention: The First 90 Days, presented by Alicia Streger, founder of FITPRO Essentials

And more!

“We introduced the IDEA World Club & Studio Summit in 2016 because we realized the immense need in our industry for an educational event specifically tailored for fitness business owners and managers,” explains Kellie Kaseburg, Senior Director of IDEA Events. “We’ve created not only a unique learning experience that transforms businesses and lives, but also a community of like-minded leaders to foster true learning, collaboration and increased prosperity for our industry as a whole.”

New to this year’s program, attendees will take part in workouts featuring innovative products, programs and equipment from Polar® Electro and TRX® designed to help club and studios owners evolve their programming to stay profitable while providing an exceptional client experience. Attendees will also have networking opportunities throughout the event with core sponsors, including Gatorade®, Isopure®, MINDBODY® Online, MYZONE®, NASM™, prAna®, Polar Electro and Takeya® USA.

Additionally, IDEA Club & Studio Summit participants will have access to the IDEA World Fitness & Nutrition Expo featuring new, innovative products and technology from more than 300 top industry brands in fitness, wellness and nutrition.

The cost to attend is $399 for IDEA members and $489 for nonmembers, if purchased before June 9, 2017. One-day passes to either Thursday, Friday or Saturday sessions are also available for $219 for IDEA members and $259 for nonmembers when purchased before June 9, 2017. For more information about the IDEA World Club & Studio Summit and to register for the event, visit www.ideafit.com/clubsummit.

About IDEA Health & Fitness Association

IDEA Health & Fitness Association is the world's leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for more than 35 years. We deliver world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via our seven publications, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal; our fitness, business and nutrition conferences; and hundreds of streaming videos and DVD courses available on our website www.ideafit.com. Additionally, with IDEA FitnessConnect, we have created the largest national industry-wide directory linking over 250,000 fitness professionals to more than 16 million consumers. Through IDEA professionals in over 80 countries, we Inspire the World to Fitness®.