Iconic Bel-Air Bay Club Implements FST Biometricsâ€™ In Motion Identity Management Solution

One of North America's Most Exclusive Private Clubs Adopts Biometrics-based System to Preserve Freedom of Movement for Members while Providing Flawless Access Control

RISHON LEZION, Israel (February 7, 2017) – FST Biometrics, the leading biometric identification solutions provider, today announced its cutting-edge In Motion Identification (IMID) Access solution has been successfully deployed at Bel-Air Bay Club, the legendary private beach club located in Pacific Palisades, California.

“Our members expect the very best service, and creating a smooth entry process sets the tone for the rest of the club. We needed a fast, convenient and accurate solution for identity management that would also be a comfortable experience for members,” said Bill Howard, General Manager of Bel-Air Bay Club. “FST’s IMID Access system was easy to implement and provides state-of-the-art identification for our membership. It also gives our staff the ability to have higher quality interactions with our members, helping them build better relationships and create a sense trust. This helps our members feel safe and ‘at home’ as soon as they enter the club.”

FST’s award-winning IMID Access was installed at the entrance to the facility and integrated with Bel-Air Bay Club’s membership management system. Registered users are identified almost instantaneously and greeted by name by front desk staff. A new member registration takes less than one minute, allowing the center to easily accommodate its dynamic user base.

“Bel-Air Bay Club is a perfect fit for IMID Access because of the hands-off, convenient nature of the system,” said Arie Melamed, CMO of FST Biometrics. “This is an organization in which members expect the best. Our solution is at the forefront of creating a new standard of service for member relations and club security.”

FST’s IMID Access has been implemented in a variety of venues including large residential complexes, high-security office buildings, and educational institutions, in addition to health and recreation centers.

About FST Biometrics

FST Biometrics is a leading identity management solutions provider. The company’s IMID™ product line offers access control through its proprietary In Motion Identification technology. This provides the ultimate security and convenience for users, who are accurately identified without having to stop or slow down. IMID™ solutions integrate a fusion of biometric and analytic technologies that include face recognition, body behavior analytics and voice verification. For more information, please visit www.fstbm.com.