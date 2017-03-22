Hyperwear Introduces the SoftBellâ„¢ Adjustable Dumbbell and HyperHIIT SoftBellâ„¢ Group Fitness Program

This press release was provided by Hyperwear. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

AUSTIN, Texas – March 8, 2017 – Hyper Wear Inc. (Hyperwear), creator of innovative functional fitness equipment, announces the launch of the SoftBell™ Adjustable Dumbbell, the company’s latest breakthrough fitness product, at the 2017 IHRSA Annual International Trade Show and Convention in Los Angeles March 8-10.

The most dynamic dumbbell on the market, the SoftBell leverages a 3-in-1 design and soft weight plates to deliver a safe, versatile and effective workout to all users. The SoftBell system consists of two soft neoprene weight plates that can be used individually or attached to an adjustable, easy-grip reinforced plastic handle to make a dumbbell ranging from 3-20 pounds.

The safety and ease of use make the SoftBell a more approachable strength training option for beginners, as well as an ideal tool for group exercise programs. The design of the SoftBell also helps reduce risk of injury and damage to health club floors, and reduces noise and vibrations from dropping weights.

“We are showing the fitness community how we have made the traditional dumbbell safer, quieter and more versatile,” said Dirk Buikema, Hyperwear CEO and co-founder. “We are excited to spearhead the evolution of dynamic functional fitness equipment and group exercise, and to help clubs deliver a better experience for their members and trainers. Hyperwear’s mission is to partner in our customers’ success by driving revenue growth with innovation, and the SoftBell adjustable dumbbell and group ex program are designed to do just that.”

SoftBell HyperHIIT is a group fitness program that uses the SoftBell in a four-part total-body interval workout. The structure of HyperHIIT demonstrates the full range of the SoftBell, with participants using it as a heavier single weight, as individual lighter soft plates and as a pair of heavier weights.

Trainers use Hyperwear’s digital workout builder to quickly create organized, user-friendly classes online. The program is designed to decrease overall inventory needs, floor space requirements and equipment storage while maximizing community, energy and results. The Hyperwear SoftBell dumbbell set and SoftBell storage rack are available now.

To order or for more information about HyperHIIT and the Hyperwear digital workout builder, contact sales@hyperwear.com, visit www.hyperwearsoftbell.com or call toll-free 888.460.0628.

About Hyperwear

Hyperwear was founded to bring innovative products to market in the areas of fitness, health and wellness. Products created by Hyperwear include the Hyper Vest® weight vest, SandBell® free weight, SteelBell® steel shot filled weight, WaterBell® water weight for aquatic exercise, SandRope® battle rope and Fit RUCK® for sandbag training. Men’s Health described the Hyper Vest as “the best” weight vest, and the non-profit American Council on Exercise (ACE) awarded the Hyper Vest PRO weighted vest its highest five-star rating in an independent review. Hyperwear’s products have also been recommended by or seen in Women’s Health, Prevention Magazine, ESPN Magazine, Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Fitness, Shape, Weight Watchers Magazine, the Dr. Oz Show, Extreme Weight Loss and The Biggest Loser.

For more information, visit www.hyperwearsoftbell.com.