HOIST® Fitness Systems, Inc. Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against TuffStuff Fitness International, Inc.

POWAY, California – Poway, CA. based fitness equipment company HOIST® Fitness Systems, Inc. has filed a lawsuit against TuffStuff Fitness International, Inc. for infringement of multiple HOIST patents. The infringement claim pertains to TuffStuff’s new “Bio-Arc Strength” product line of selectorized commercial strength equipment. “We are disappointed to have to take this legal action,” says Jeff Partrick, President and CEO of HOIST Fitness Systems. “HOIST Fitness has built a reputation upon innovations like our ROC-IT® technology. It’s what sets us apart. We invest substantial resources to develop new technology and patents. Therefore, we have no choice but to aggressively defend our intellectual property and products.”

HOIST Fitness maintains an extensive portfolio of more than 70 patents, many of which pertain to their popular ROC-IT line of selectorized and plate loaded strength equipment. Over the past decade, HOIST has become well-known and recognized for their ROC-IT strength lines, which continuously adjust the user’s position throughout the exercise.

In its filing, HOIST Fitness Systems asserts infringement by TuffStuff of six U.S. patents, all of which relate to exercise machines having pivoting user supports, similar to those implemented on HOIST’s ROC-IT product lines. HOIST seeks both an injunction barring future infringement and damages to compensate for the harm inflicted by the infringement.

HOIST® Fitness is a Poway, California USA based company that produces strength training and indoor cycling products that can be found in commercial and home markets around the world. Since HOIST Fitness System was first established in 1977, the company has been dedicated to delivering superior products with standards that have become the benchmark for excellence in strength training equipment. Known for their innovation and exceptional quality, HOIST's unique products such as the ROC-IT® lines, MotionCage® and LeMond® Series of indoor cycling products have become industry favorites.