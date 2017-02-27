Hans Muench, Global Fitness Expert, Joins AFS Advisory Council

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, WINTERHUR, SWITZERLAND, February 22, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced the addition of well known fitness industry veteran and international development expert Hans Muench to the AFS Advisory Council.

Muench, who has had successful and extended engagements with Life Fitness, Nautilus, and most notably with the International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) adds an important global perspective to AFS’ activities.

“There are few people in fitness who have the breadth and depth of knowledge of the global industry as does Hans Muench,” said AFS CEO Josh Leve. “His advice and counsel will go a long way to enhancing our international strategy.”

Muench not only has hands-on experience connecting trade association values with both the facility and supplier sides of the industry, he also is keenly talented in evaluating how well North American concepts will work globally, and vice versa.

“I’m very pleased and honoured to join AFS’ Advisory Council,” he said. “It’s no secret that AFS has emerged as the leading association for boutique studios and I look forward to helping them develop their international presence.”

Muench’s appointment reunites him with Chuck Leve, AFS Vice President of Business Development with whom he worked closely when both were at IHRSA.

“I’m thrilled that Hans has agreed to join our Advisory Council,” said Chuck Leve. “Nobody knows the international market better than he does. We’ve worked well together in the past and I guarantee that his input will be invaluable to our global initiatives.”

A Canadian citizen with a German passport, Hans has lived and worked in seven countries across three continents and is based in Winterthur, Switzerland. He earned his MBA in International Business from USC in South Carolina, USA and is on the faculty of the MBA program of the German University of Health and Prevention. He contributes to several trade publications and is a much sought after industry speaker.

