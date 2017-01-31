THE GYM Raises $10,000 with 4th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser

This press release was provided by the THE GYM. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Englewood/Montvale, NJ – (January 25, 2016) – THE GYM, a complete lifestyle and fitness center, has yet another successful Breast Cancer Awareness month in the books during which they offered a special series of classes that raised money for the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBCF). This is the fourth year in a row that THE GYM has supported this worthy cause.

TNBCF is a local charity that funds breakthrough research to support the discovery of promising new treatments and services for patients with triple negative breast cancer. Triple negative tumors generally do not respond to receptor-targeted treatment, can be particularly aggressive, and are more likely to recur than other subtypes of breast cancer. THE GYM first started working with TNBCF in 2013, and has raised almost $30,000 since. THE GYM is proud to report that the latest round of support from members and staff surpassed previous totals with an impressive $10,000.

Hayley Dinerman, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, commented, “For the fourth year in a row, THE GYM, together with its incredible staff and dedicated members, joined us in the fight against triple negative breast cancer. Their enthusiasm for our cause and remarkable generosity have enabled the foundation to continue supporting groundbreaking research and provide essential services to thousands of women who are battling this aggressive disease.”

THE GYM of Englewood began fundraising with cause-themed classes including Weekend DJ PINK Ride (spinning with DJ Ajel), Triple Threat Dance and even a Push-Up Contest where members sponsored trainers to see how many push-ups they could do to support the cause! STRONG TOGETHER t-shirts were also on sale at the front desk with all proceeds going to TNBCF.

Nurit Chasman, Group Fitness Director, added, “It is amazing to see how our members and staff continue to support this worthy cause year after year! We are all proud to be part of an organization that gets behind the breast cancer battle, a struggle that has touched so many of our lives.” “We are very proud to participate wholeheartedly for this noble cause each and every year, and to be a significant part of the fight!” said Lisa Bruchalsk, Group Fitness Director. We take pride in the continuously growing support from our dedicated members and staff!”

THE GYM of Montvale had fundraising events and classes for a week that kicked off with participation in a Ladies Night Out Fashion Show fundraiser at Athleta’s Montvale store that was open to all members. A variety of classes held throughout the week were pink-themed with trivia extras including WEAR PINK, 80’s Video Spin, Super Hero Video Spin, “Ride thru the Decades” Video Spin and “DANCE to the DIVAS!”. $5 raffle tickets were also sold with prizes provided by Athleta. All proceeds went to TNBCF.

“We are very proud to participate wholeheartedly for this noble cause each and every year, and to be a significant part of the fight!” said Lisa Bruchalsk, Group Fitness Director. We take pride in the continuously growing support from our dedicated members and staff!”

About the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation

Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (TNBCF) was founded in 2006 in honor of Nancy Block-Zenna, who was diagnosed at the young age of 35 with triple negative breast cancer before succumbing to the disease in 2007. TNBCF strives to be a credible source for triple negative breast cancer information, a catalyst for science and patient advocacy groups, and a caring community with meaningful services for triple negative patients and their families. For more information about TNBCF, visit www.tnbcfoundation.org.

About THE GYM