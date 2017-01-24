Green Series Fitness: Get Your Equipment in 10 Days or Less

This press release was provided by Brigadoon Fitness. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (January 20, 2017) ––Green Series Fitness, a Brigadoon Fitness company, recently introduced a new “10 Days or Less” commitment, showcasing their industry-leading delivery times.

Green Series Fitness is known for having the shortest lead times in the industry. “With our large inventory and experienced logistics team, we’re able to ship equipment to our customers within a day of receiving their order. It’s also common for us to ship out products the same day if needed,” stated Kevin Feldman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “If it’s in stock and the customer needs it, they’ll have it within ten days or less.”

In an industry where four to six week lead times are the norm, Green Series Fitness is changing the game. Orders for equipment and replacement parts placed before noon EST are being shipped the same day if requested. Depending on the distance from the Green Series Fitness distribution center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, most products arrive at the customer’s location within a few days.

In addition, phones and emails are answered by knowledgeable representatives and warranty or service needs are handled quickly by experienced technicians. It’s this responsive reliability and commitment to excellence that has many industry insiders taking notice and driving Green Series Fitness to new heights.

The “10 Days or Less” commitment is just another way Green Series Fitness is changing the way the industry does business.

About Green Series Fitness

Green Series Fitness provides a complete family of cardio products consisting of treadmills, ellipticals, recumbent bikes, upright bikes and indoor cycles. Every Green Series piece is built with commercial-grade components and designed to endure the most demanding environments. With the shortest lead times, most responsive customer support team and smartest warranty protection, you're simply not going to find a better value. Order your equipment today and get it within 10 days or less!

About Brigadoon Fitness

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brigadoon Fitness is the exclusive distributor of Green Series™ fitness equipment in North America. In addition, we’ve designed and equipped more than 20,000 hotel fitness facilities through our division, Hotel Fitness®. We’re innovators, changing the way the industry does business by investing millions of dollars in state-of-the-art technology, experienced people, product design and the largest inventory of fitness equipment and accessories in U.S. This unique approach allows Brigadoon Fitness to provide the best products and solutions, more efficiently and for the best value.