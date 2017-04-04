Free Massages Available Nationwide During Tax Week from HydroMassage® and Planet Fitness®

This press release was provided by HydroMassage. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Clearwater FL, Apr 6, 2017 – Free massages are back this year at Planet Fitness, as HydroMassage launches their annual “Free Massage During Tax Week” promotion between Saturday, April 15th and Saturday, April 22nd.

This is the ninth year HydroMassage has offered free massages to help soothe some of the extra stress that comes with tax season, and Planet Fitness is partnering with HydroMassage again this year to open their 1300+ doors nationwide for this event.

“Our goal has always been to provide a more convenient and cost-effective way for as many people as possible to experience the relaxing benefits of massage”, commented Paul Lunter, HydroMassage President. “With the remarkable growth of Planet Fitness, we’re excited to be able to offer massage in so many more areas throughout the country.”

“Worries over money is one of the leading causes of stress in America, so tax season is understandably one of the most stressful and, yes, taxing times of the year,” said Jessica Correa, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. “Planet Fitness wants to reward everyone filing those tax forms this year with an opportunity to recharge, re-center and reemerge as refreshed as possible.”

Visit www.HydroMassage.com/taxday to find a location to experience HydroMassage, and download and print the free massage coupon to redeem the free massage.

HydroMassage is available in both the traditional lie-down Bed models and the newer, more upright Lounge version. Fitness club members looking to close their eyes and totally disconnect for 10-minutes tend to gravitate towards HydroMassage Beds, while those who are looking for a quick massage while checking e-mails on their phone prefer the Lounge.

About HydroMassage ®: For more than 28 years, HydroMassage Beds and Lounges have been utilized in health clubs, chiropractic offices, and spas / salons worldwide to provide the benefits of massage without the time or expense required for traditional hands-on massage therapy. HydroMassage Zones™ with as many as eight HydroMassage units provide fitness club members with a 7-10 minute massage after a workout.