Former MLB Star Alex Rodriguez Secures Development Rights For UFC GymÂ® Franchises Throughout Miami â€“ Dade County

This press release was provided by UFC Gym. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Miami, Florida – UFC GYM® today announced that former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez has purchased the UFC GYM franchise located in Kendall and secured developmental rights for additional gyms throughout Miami – Dade County. Rodriguez, a three-time MLB American League MVP, fourteen-time All-Star, 2009 World Series Champion and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp., will take ownership of the state’s first signature UFC GYM immediately and schedule a re-grand opening celebration at a date to be determined in the future.

“UFC GYM combines my passion for fitness, family and the sport of mixed martial arts,” Rodriguez said. “UFC GYM is an attractive fitness platform that supports the healthy lifestyle that my family and I lead, along with reflecting the core values that all athletes strive for: strength, endurance, confidence, discipline and respect.”

Located at 8851 SW 107 Avenue, at the corner of Kendall Drive and 107 Avenue, this 31,000-square foot facility includes a 24-foot version of the UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, and unlimited access to signature classes such as Daily Ultimate Training® (DUT®), TRX®, Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts conditioning, women’s self-defense, as well as popular group fitness classes for all members. UFC GYM membership at this location also includes on-site childcare.

“UFC GYM is excited to partner with an esteemed athlete like Alex,” UFC GYM Executive Chairman Mark Mastrov said. “Alex has a longstanding and proven track record as a successful entrepreneur and we look forward to expanding our brands footprint while bringing UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® philosophy to one of the most health-consciously active markets in the country.”

Offering a full-range of functional fitness classes, group and private MMA training, group fitness, personal and group dynamic performance-based training, plus MMA youth programming, UFC GYM creates training programs to fit all ages and fitness levels. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

Rodriguez joins a host of other current and former professional athletes that are currently operating UFC GYM franchises in various markets, both domestic and internationally. Those athletes include: UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and UFC featherweight Cub Swanson (Costa Mesa, California), UFC Hall of Famer and featherweight BJ Penn (Honolulu, Waikele and Mililani – Hawaii), former WEC featherweight champion / former UFC bantamweight Urijah Faber (Sacramento, California) and UFC featherweight Frankie Edgar (New Brunswick, New Jersey).

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, Philippines, South America, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and over 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.

In addition to the corporate owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISING.

For more information, please visit UFC GYM Kendall. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFC GYM.com, or follow us on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. You can also subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.

About A-ROD Corp.

Alex Rodriguez created A-ROD Corp. in the mid-1990s with one real estate purchase. Today the company has a footprint in the US and in Latin America across several business lines. The private holding company focuses on specific growth sectors: real estate and construction, high-end fitness centers, automotive dealerships and various opportunistic investments. For more information, visit www.arodcorp.com.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world leader in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). In alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world’s most successful fitness brands, the UFC GYM brand gives UFC enthusiasts and fitness seekers of all ages the opportunity to practice the training techniques of famed UFC athletes. Offering a full-range of group fitness classes, private MMA training, personal and group dynamic training, plus MMA-style youth programming, UFC GYM creates something for all ages and fitness levels. As the first to combine the world of mixed martial arts and fitness, UFC GYM’s TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach has developed an atmosphere where members can see immediate results. UFC GYM is the ultimate fitness experience. The brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine, aiming to continue revolutionizing the fitness industry. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Like UFC GYM at www.facebook.com/ufcgym, follow at www.twitter.com/ufcgym and www.instagram.com/ufcgym or subscribe at www.youtube.com/UFCgym.

About New Evolution Ventures® (NeV)

Based in Northern California, New Evolution Ventures® (NeV) has a two-decade plus record of success in delivering superior returns on investment, specializing in the acquisition, development and operations management of both domestic and international fitness endeavors. Founded in 2008 by Mark Mastrov, Jim Rowley and Mike Feeney and following a strategic partnership with Vision Capital in 2011, the current team of NeV professionals is setting industry-wide standards one brand at a time. Operations have spanned over 20 countries worldwide and included hundreds of facilities. Our team’s industry experience has positioned NeV as a global leader in its field, expanding and reinventing the vision of fitness. For more information, visit www.nev.com .

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 152 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.