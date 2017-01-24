Flexline Fitness Joins AFS with â€˜Perfect Weight at Every Momentâ€™

This press release was provided by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS). The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

(OAKLAND, CA, WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, January 17, 2017) – The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) today proudly announced and welcomed the addition of Flexline Fitness to its membership and sponsorship ranks.

Flexline was founded by Brandon Kennington, a mechanical engineer by training, who opened a group fitness facility with his wife in 2009 in Westlake Village, CA geared toward HIIT and strength training. Brandon spent hours observing classes and realized – unlike yoga, cycling, and kickboxing – strength training in groups left a lot to be desired and results were lacking.

He quickly became obsessed with finding a solution that required little floor space, provided maximum versatility, and most importantly, allowed users to change weight at any moment. After three years, he developed the world’s first dynamic cable trainer, the Flexline Air DCT.

“Breakthroughs in equipment are becoming more and more rare,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “And equipment breakthroughs that can positively impact a studio’s bottom line are even more rare. Flexline accomplishes both and we’re excited to introduce them to our members.”

The Flexline Air DCT provides on-demand weight that can be changed at the push of a button, enabling seamless transitions between exercises and maximizing time under tension. The Air DCT keeps the group synchronized and the trainer focused, creating a safe and fun social experience.

Flexline impacts the studio business in a variety of ways, not the least of which is providing a differentiator in the studio’s local market. Whether you’re operating a large facility, group studio, therapy clinic, or running a personal training business, Flexline is uniquely positioned to make the most of your space, your dollars, and your customer experience.

“Clients are looking for a unique and social experience and strength training has not traditionally been effective in this environment,” said Flexline CEO John McCauley. “We believe the AFS constituency will readily see Flexline as an ideal solution for group strength training that their clients will love.”

Among the many things that current Flexline customers like is the small footprint, built-in safety spotter, and tailored programs to maximize the studio’s return on its investment. Group strength training without the hassles – now that’s innovation.

More information on Flexline Fitness can be found at http://flexlinefitness.com/.

About AFS



The Association of Fitness Studios (AFS) is the only membership community dedicated solely to the business of fitness studios. AFS provides studio owners and developers a wide array of business-specific products, services, and benefits that enable them to more effectively manage and grow their businesses, building on the passion, compassion and courage they’ve already shown. www.afsfitness.com