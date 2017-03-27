Fitness Technology Leaders from 24 Hour Fitness, Blink Fitness, Goldâ€™s Gym, and Wellbridge Join 2017 Motionsoft Technology Summit Advisory Board

This press release was provided by Motionsoft. The Club Industry editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content.

Early registration for the 4th annual Summit for club professionals is now open.

March 27, 2016 – Rockville, MD – Motionsoft, the leader in software, payment processing and back office support services for the fitness, health, and wellness markets today announced technology leaders from 24 Hour Fitness, Blink Fitness, Gold’s Gym, and Wellbridge have joined the 2017 Motionsoft Technology Summit Advisory Board.

The Technology Summit’s advisory board is an all-volunteer group of distinguished fitness technology leaders and wellness industry experts who serve one-year terms and provide advice on a broad range of business and technology trends that guide the creation of panel topics and education themes to address the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry.

The 2017 Motionsoft Technology Summit Advisory Board members include:

Garrett Borunda, Director of Member Technologies, 24 Hour Fitness

Larry Carrington, Director of IT, Wellbridge

Adam Podber, Senior Director of Technology, Blink Fitness

Adam Zeitsiff, Chief Information Officer, Gold's Gym

“The Summit’s advisory board plays an important role in making sure that the Motionsoft Technology Summit is taking into account the wide variety of perspectives and views in the fitness, health, and wellness marketplaces,” noted Al Noshirvani, Chairman, Motionsoft and co-host of the Motionsoft Technology Summit. ‘There’s an urgency driving digital fitness technology adoption by healthy lifestyle brands. Clubs are looking for and demanding technology transformation to create technology-enabled member experiences that lower attrition rates. The Technology Summit provides club professionals with a welcoming venue to dialog with other club operators to explore how to leverage technology to drive business growth.”

Motionsoft will host the fourth annual Motionsoft Technology Summit, an innovative three-day industry event devoted to exploring the business opportunities of technology in the fitness industry on September 11th through 13th at the historic Sphinx Club at Franklin Square in Washington, D.C. Early registration for the Technology Summit is now open until Friday, April 21st for club professionals in the fitness, health and wellness markets.

The theme for the 2017 Motionsoft Technology Summit is cross-industry learning and innovation: Technology insights and best practices fitness firms can gain from the hospitality and retail industries.

Technology Summit speakers range from IT leaders in the fitness industry, retention and data visualization experts, veteran digital technology practitioners and payer executives to the founders of health-tech startups, club operators, and the heads of fitness franchises as well as members of top medical wellness centers. Notable keynote speakers have included executives from Apple, Samsung, Cigna, and Under Armour.

Munich-based eGym, a high-tech fitness firm with state-of-the-art electrical and mechanical engineered equipment and innovative mobile applications is the Technology Summit’s platinum sponsor. Club Industry, the most trusted media source for fitness business professionals serves as the exclusive media partner of the Motionsoft Technology Summit. Club Industry hosts the annual Club Industry Show that will take place in Chicago on October 4 – 6th. You can learn more about the Club Industry Show by visiting clubindustryshow.com.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software, processing and back office support services for single location studios and gyms, multi-unit clubs and franchises, corporate wellness programs, university recreation centers as well as hospital wellness centers. Motionsoft’s comprehensive software solutions are used by more than 2,500 innovative businesses that require technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft’s software suite includes MoSo™, an enterprise software solution designed for large fitness operators and MoSoClub™, a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses. Motionsoft’s integrated gateway for payment processing, MoSoPay™, processes $2.5 billion annually while supporting over 5 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry’s most powerful member services and accounts receivables solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Motionsoft is also the host of the annual industry event Motionsoft Technology Summit. Learn more about Motionsoft by visiting booth #2201 at IHRSA 2017 or by visiting our site http://www.motionsoft.net or by following @motionsoft.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit brings together really smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners and operators. The Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes. Club professionals can learn more about the Summit by visiting the Motionsoft Technology Summit.