Fitness Expert, Steve Barrett To Lead Johnson Health Techâ€™s Global Group Training Educational Programming

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. – (January 18, 2017) – Johnson Health Tech (JHT), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing fitness equipment manufacturers, and producer of the brands Matrix, Vision and Horizon, announces the hiring of Steve Barrett as Director of Global Group Training Education. In this newly created position, Barrett is responsible for creating and delivering unique, global group education programming platforms for Matrix customers while building a global network of Matrix Master Trainers.

Barrett brings more than 30 years of experience in developing global fitness products and programming to his position at JHT. He has developed and delivered exclusive fitness programming to some of the world’s most recognized brands, including Reebok, Nestles, Kellogg’s and Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. In addition, he has authored six books covering topics such as personal training and HIIT training and has shared his expertise with fitness professionals in more than 50 countries across the globe.

“With Steve’s leadership and expertise, we can now better provide comprehensive fitness solutions for the group training segment, further helping our customers successfully compete in an ever-changing market,” said Mark Zabel, Vice President of Global Marketing and Production Development for Johnson Health Tech. “Matrix is more than a fitness equipment brand – it is a total solutions brand that’s focused on delivering quality programming, education and support to its customers.”

Prior to taking on this new position, Barrett served the JHT UK team as a contracted Matrix Fitness Brand Ambassador and Master Trainer.

“I’ve had the good fortune of working with JHT and the Matrix team in the UK for more than five years,” Barrett stated. “I believe in the brand and product and look forward to working with the global team to develop educational platforms that differentiate us and our customers in the group training space.”

